Don Broco document Reading & Leeds sets in Stay Ignorant video

Don Broco have released a video for their new track Stay Ignorant.

It’s been taken from the Bedford four-piece’s upcoming album Technology, which is set to arrive in early 2018 via SharpTone Records.

The video footage was captured at this summer’s Reading and Leeds festivals, and shows vocalist Rob Damiani, guitarist Simon Delaney, drummer Matt Donnelly and bassist Tom Doyle having fun backstage and rocking The Pit tent.

Damiani explains that the track’s lyrics were inspired by the Lord Byron quote: “Sorrow is knowledge: they who know the most must mourn the deepest o’er the fatal truth, the Tree of Knowledge is not that of Life.”

Don Broco have released the tracks Technology, Pretty and Everybody this year.

They’ll play a headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 11 and have now announced ’Sound Check Access’ passes which are available via SeeTickets.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Don Broco aim to stand out from the crowd