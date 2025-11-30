Just when you thought things couldn't get any stranger in the Worcestershire kitchen of Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox, the adventurous couple have scaled some extraordinary new heights.

This week's Sunday Lunch broadcast finds the pair in an adventurous mood, with King Crimson man Fripp donning a plague doctor mask and an ornate, colourful headdress, while Toyah dances in an oversized birdcage.

The week's music – which, we must say, we almost failed to notice, such is the magnificence of the footage – is a scrappy take on Iggy Pop's 1986 hit Real Wild Child (Wild One).

"There is no cage that can hold this wild one!" bellows Fripp, his voice muffled through his mask as Willcox vainly attempts to escape her cage. "And it doesn't get wilder than Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch. Argggh!"

Toyah and Robert - Sunday Lunch, It's a Wild One! - YouTube Watch On

Back on Planet Earth, live recordings from 19 shows on King Crimson's Power To Believe tour in 2003 are now available to purchase via the band's partnership with nugs.net, who are currently offering 50% off the price of their All Access annual package.

The recordings come from shows in Hungary, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland and Russia, and feature a band lineup that includes Robert Fripp, Adrian Belew, Trey Gunn, and Pat Mastelotto.

The ever-popular Toyah, who supported Adam Ant on his Antmusic 2025 tour in November, can be witnessed playing second fiddle to Big Country on their Winter tour this month, with dates lined up in Cardiff, Leeds, London, Manchester and Newcastle. Tickets are available now.