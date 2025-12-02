"I create prisons with inmates – the inmates are usually men – and I imagine their backstory. I make them really ugly and I starve them in their cells." UK genre-mashing 'brat punk' Delilah Bon on dragons, bunking and her weird Sims habits

A graduate of the UK scene's nu gen movement, genre-mashing self-styled 'brat punk' Delilah Bon has been making a racket on these shores for years now, biting and clawing her way up festival bills as her sonic menagerie of metal, punk, trap and edm continues to bewitch just about everyone it reaches. We sat down with her for a quick chinwag about bringing fairytales to life, her plant obsession and the retro game that just won't die.

Your new EP, Princeless Princess, is very fairytale based. What first got you interested in fantasy worlds?

“With the topics I think about and scream about, it’s good to have that fantasy world to escape into. When I was younger I also hated school, so I used to run away from school and hide out at my Nana's house and paint with her. I would always draw on everything as a way of expressing my feelings – on paper, up my arms, wherever I could reach. It’s funny because I don't have any tattoos, but I always scribble on myself – even in Hands Off Gretel I’d draw on my belly.”

What do you reckon your first tattoo would be?

“Definitely a dragon. I first got drawn to dragons when I was having a really horrendous time and I saw this little teddy dragon – I got it for myself and then started taking it everywhere with me. I’d have it in my bag and get it out whenever I needed it.

"I Googled the meaning of dragons afterwards, and it said that dragons symbolise leadership and taking control – and I felt like that’s what I needed when I found my dragon. So it really became this kick up the ass to feel more in control and empowered. Since then, whenever I see a dragon, I always need to buy it.”

How are you planning on bringing your dragon fairytale to life on tour?

“My tour outfits are all very princess themed, but I'm punking them up with spray paint and stuff. I’m also shopping for lots of ivy and fake plants. I’d love to get more real ones – I’d say I have a plant fixation right now. But I've told myself I have to stop buying them, because now I have nearly 100 plants...

Wait – 100 plants? How?!

“I don't know! I guess it’s because I have a cabinet for my baby plants, then they grow up and they’re too big for the cabinet. When I move them out, I can’t resist replacing the baby plant, because there’s just an empty spot on the shelf. I probably can’t bring real plants on tour anyway – I’d be too nervous about them dying in the van. Someone in America actually wanted to give me a plant as a gift, but I said I couldn’t because I’d have so much anxiety about the plant dying while I'm on stage. I wouldn’t be able to focus!”

Painting, making your own clothes... you’re pretty crafty! Didn’t you used to have a big dolls house where you customised everything, too?

“I did! I had this big idea to make a garden and to make my own little bricks, but I just didn't have enough time to focus on it. It’s a huge struggle for my ADHD brain; I always start all these projects, then something distracts me and I move on to another interest. Then my mum always points out that I should be probably be finishing my album instead.”

What new tracks are you excited to perform on tour? Bush in particular should be fun one – not many people have tracks celebrating their pubes!

“The concept of Bush was fun and empowering, especially considering how much shame I’ve been made to feel in the past about shaving. It’s been great seeing people’s reactions – especially my dad’s. I never show my music to him, but I caught him listening to it on full blast on TikTok the other day. He was just grinning because he found it funny.

"But I’ve found that no topic feels off-limits any more. Standing in front of total strangers singing Dead Men Don’t Rape really ripped the bandaid off! No matter how serious or silly, nothing scares me now.”

Any other hobbies you’re particularly into nowadays?

“Well, I'm into The Sims. It’s where I get a lot of my anger out. I create prisons with inmates – the inmates are usually men – and I imagine their backstory. I make them really ugly and I starve them in their cells.”

Princeless Princess is out now