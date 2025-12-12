"I’ve always dreamed about it." Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates reveals his bucket list side-quest ambition

Turnstile have had a remarkable 2025, scoring a Top 10 Billboard 200 chart placing with their fourth album Never Enough, graduating to festival headliner status, and receiving five Grammy nominations, becoming the first band ever to be nominated in the Rock, Metal, and Alternative categories in a single year. But frontman Brendan Yates still has some unfulfilled dreams. And somewhere near the top of his personal bucket list is his hope that one day he might be approached to score a film.



Turnstile released a 'visual album' film to accompany Never Enough, a 55-minute film directed by Yates and guitarist Pat McCrory, which sought to 'capture the band’s raw energy through striking cinematography and sound', according to a press statement. And the experience has given Yates an appetite to dive deeper into soundtrack territory.



"It was something I’ve always wanted to do," he tells Rolling Stone, "as far as having a full album film, but it always felt very out of reach. Obviously, it’s an insane thing to do. But when writing the songs, once you start to kind of shape songs, you start to kind of get visuals - you start to feel colors and then, it kind of goes to settings. By the time we finished the album, there was kind of an outline for how a film could bring the songs a new life that goes beyond just the songs themselves."



Asked if he has any ambition to score a film, Yates replied, "I would love to. I’ve never done it, but I’ve always dreamed about it. I hope one day there’s an opportunity."

Turnstile will close out 2025, and see in 2026, with a tour of Australia and New Zealand. The Baltimore band are also committed to Lollapalooza shows in South America in March, and will play Coachella festival in April, before returning to Europe for festival appearances in August. In the UK, the quintet will support Tyler, The Creator at All Points East on August 28.