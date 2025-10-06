Goo Goo Dolls have launched an official video for frontman John Rzeznik's performance of the band's classic Iris with pop star Taylor Swift, presumably to celebrate the arrival of the pop star's 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl, which was released on Friday.

The footage was shot at Madison Square Garden in New York on Swift's Speak Now tour in November 2011, when Rzeznik made a guest appearance near the end of her set.

"Taylor Swift said that was the best song ever written," Rzenick told Elle's song association challenge in 2022. "I didn’t know that she had said that, but it was really cool.

"The only part of playing with Taylor Swift that made me feel a little uncomfortable was when I was under the stage and they sort of did one of those 'whoop!’ [mimes standing on a trap lift] and I popped out of the stage. I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t really want to do that.’ But it’s her show, I’m her guest. I’ll be here to do it.

"My biggest regret about that show was that I didn't stick around. I get really anxious after I play. I know this is crazy. I don't like to hang around when I'm done. I do my job and I get the hell out of there as fast as possible. And I don't know why that is. I almost feel like more adrenaline after a show than before a show. I need to escape from it as quickly as possible."

Goo Goo Dolls play two nights at New York's iconic Beacon Theater on November 9 and 10. The shows benefit the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation, which advocates for youth who have been traumatised by exposure to violence. Tickets are available now.

John Rzeznik and Taylor Swift - Iris (Official Live Performance) - YouTube Watch On