Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: December 1, 2025

A Thousand Horses are gathering momentum for the release of their upcoming album White Flag Down, and this week's triumph in our latest Tracks Of The Week competition will surely prompt scenes of wild celebration in the streets of Nashville.

Koyo Bloom (the artist formerly known as Koyo) finished in second place, while Shinedown had to settle for third, but we've already moved on to a new tournament, and eight brand new candidates await your eager ears. They're below.

The Lemon Twigs - I’ve Got A Broken Heart

Step into a dreamlike world where the sun always shines, all cars are open-topped and The Byrds play on every radio in the company of Brooklyn’s prodigiously retro brothers – masters of lovingly, meticulously crafted yet loose pop rock, honing their effortless chops since childhood. Check out the Beatles-tastic Friday (I’m Gonna Love You), on the other side of this single release, for more quality 60s immersion.

Elles Bailey - Better Days

Elles’ old friend, the late blues rocker Matt Long (who died of cancer last year) wrote this gorgeous, gauzy yet toe-tapping swirl of soul, blues and rock’n’roll, which she, producer (and Temperance Movement guitarist) Luke Potashnik and a crack-squad of other musicians now bring to life with real class. “Better Days carries such a beautiful truth, that hope is never far away,” Elles says. “Singing it feels like a privilege, and a way to celebrate the life and music of my late friend."

Black Eyed Sons - Savoir Fair

Guy Griffin and his band of rock’n’roll lifers are joined by Dirty Strangers mainman Alan Clayton on this loose, swaggered up slice of bar-friendly good times – honkytonk keys and Georgia Satellites-nodding riffage included. “We wanted a live performance video but also a rough storyline rooted in the New York rock ’n’ roll scene of the mid-seventies,” says Guy Griffin. “That era was incredible, and so many of those NY bands, including Mink DeVille were a huge influence on me. Alan and I are huge fans. And having Steve Conte play on the track was perfect — he actually played in Willy DeVille’s band.

The Karma Effect - Waiting For A Miracle

The UK’s swinging, swaggering answer to Dirty Honey, The Karma Effect raise their game on Waiting For A Miracle – a rich yet punchy boot-stomper with a winning chorus, big swashbuckling vocals, the Stones in their steps and Aerosmith jangling in their heaps of rockstar bling. Woefully dated music video aside (come-n’-get-it dancer girls cavorting around your amps, in 2025? Really guys??) it’s a promising omen for their next album, which is coming in the new year.

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast - Everything I Need

Some rootsy, sun-kissed warmth now, courtesy of these dulcet North Carolinians as they pave the way for their next album. If the Tedeschi Trucks Band incorporated some of the loose-limbed beard energy of Blackberry Smoke, they might have sounded like this – which is excellent news in our book. Like what you hear? Catch them on tour in the UK this month, shows until the 13th.

Michael Monroe - Disconnected

Helsinki’s very own punk’n’roll Tasmanian devil delivers a ragged yet sweet, searing love letter to the beauty of live music on this taste of his upcoming album, Outerstellar. “The Internet can't take away the experience of being at a live show,” Michael says. “You're on stage, and you communicate with the audience who are there, in that moment. That's where the magic really happens, and absolutely no program or device or computer can reproduce that!"

Sonny Jim - Face Him

Welsh rockers Sonny Jim are on pleasingly ragey yet groovy form on this highlight from their latest EP, Doppelganger. Elevated by a classy, key-shifting middle-eight that finds them soaring into a juicy new sweet spot, it’s an eminently likeable demonstration of their gnarly side – the dark side, even, of a band who’ve covered anthemic Foos-esque optimism and introspective looks at life’s tougher experiences.

Slady - Coz I Luv You

Yes, they're a tribute band. But the all-female Slady – excellent name, by the way – have released a version of Slade's 1971 smash Coz I Luv You, and it's a triumph. Best of all, it's full of curveballs: The intro replaces Dave Hill's staccato guitar with gently tinkling keys, it briefly threatens to go techno, and there's even some prominent violin, ferchrissakes. But by the time the song peaks, everyone's having the time of their lives, and it's not far off matching the exuberance of the original. We're told (by someone who named their dog 'Slade' when they were 11) that they've been around for years, so we've clearly got a lot of catching up to do.