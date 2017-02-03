Watch Don Broco play Everybody live

Don Broco have released a live video showcasing their track Everybody.

The video was filmed by Josh Partridge during the band’s winter arena tour with Bring Me The Horizon. Everyone was originally launched in 2016 to celebrate Don Broco signing a deal with US label SharpTone Records.

Frontman Rob Damiani said at the time: “It sounds like Don Broco, but at the same time I don’t think it sounds like anything we’ve ever done before.

“It’s got elements from Automatic in, it’s got elements from Priorities in and it’s also got a lot of new ideas. It’s just an out and out banger.”

Don Broco will head out on tour starting later this month, when they play two Japanese shows at Osaka’s Jo Hall. They’ll then head to the US before returning to the UK for the Slam Dunk festival in May.

Feb 25: Osaka Jo Hall, Japan

Feb 26: Osaka Jo Hall, Japan

Apr 07: Cleveland Agora, OH

Apr 08: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 09: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Apr 11: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Apr 12: St Louis The Ready Room, MO

Apr 14: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 15: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Apr 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Apr 18: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Apr 19: Berkeley The UC Theatre, CA

Apr 20: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Apr 21: Los Angeles Telegram Ballroom, CA

Apr 23: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

Apr 25: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV

Apr 26: Phoenix The Pressroom, AZ

Apr 28: Austin Emo’s Austin, TX

Apr 29: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Apr 30: Houston The Ballroom at Warehouse Live, TX

May 02: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 03: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

May 05: Orlando The Beacham, FL

May 06: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

May 07: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 09: Philadelphia Theater Of The Living Arts, PA

May 11: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 12: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 13: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

May 14: Boston Royale, MA

May 27: Birmingham Slam Dunk Festival, UK

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival, UK

May 29: Hatfield Slam Dunk Festival, UK

Jun 30-Jul 02: Arras Main Square Festival, France

Jul 22-23: Paris Lollapalooza, France

