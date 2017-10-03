The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members

TeamRock+ members now get exclusive access to our Audio Archive. Every week, we’ll post another show, exclusively for you. This page will be updated each week – see below full list of shows – and each new show will be featured in our weekly TR+ newsletter.

To listen, just make sure you’re logged in to your TeamRock+ account. You’ll be able to see a show that’s playable on each page. Login and enjoy quality rock shows, wherever you are.

Listen: Kerry King and Tom Araya on making Slayer's Repentless

Listen: Dee Snider on the end of Twisted Sister

Listen: Tony Iommi on the beginning and the end of Black Sabbath

Listen: Rob Zombie on his life in art and music

Listen: Nightwish on the making of Endless Forms Most Beautiful

Listen: Black Sabbath's 10 Year War radio documentary

Listen: Nick Mason on Pink Floyd's The Endless River

Listen: Ever Meet Hendrix? with Ian Hunter

Listen: Progressive Music Awards 2017 Special

Listen: The Soundtrack Of My Life with Michael Monroe

Listen: Ever Meet Hendrix? with Scott Gorham

Listen: Ever Meet Hendrix? with Ian Anderson

Listen: Ever Meet Hendrix? with Glenn Hughes

Listen: Ever Meet Hendrix? with Warren Haynes

Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.