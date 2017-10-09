Watch Metallica perform Battery in 1986

Metallica have shared a previously unreleased live video of them performing their classic track Battery.
It was filmed at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan, on November 17, 1986, and has been lifted from the band’s upcoming Master Of Puppets box set, which arrives on November 10 via their Blackened Recordings label.
It’ll be available in various formats, with a limited edition deluxe box set containing 10 CDs, two vinyl LPs, two DVDs and a cassette, along with 108-page hardback book, lithograph, folder with handwritten lyrics and six button badges.
Speaking about the reissue, drummer Lars Ulrich said: “There are so many things associated with Master Of Puppets – it is an immense project.
“Master Of Puppets seemed to be the culmination of the journey that had started four or five years before with James and I getting together, writing some songs, Kirk Hammett and Cliff Burton joining, and that lineup settling.”
Master Of Puppets (Remastered) is available for pre-order.
Meanwhile, Metallica have announced that they’ll open a pop-up shop in London between October 18 - October 23 at 45 Charlotte Road to coincide with the UK leg of their WorldWired tour.
It’ll be open from 12noon every day and will stock a range of band-related merchandise.
Find a full list of Metallica’s upcoming tour dates below.
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
