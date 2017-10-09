Watch Metallica perform Battery in 1986

Metallica have shared a previously unreleased live video of them performing their classic track Battery.

It was filmed at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan, on November 17, 1986, and has been lifted from the band’s upcoming Master Of Puppets box set, which arrives on November 10 via their Blackened Recordings label.

It’ll be available in various formats, with a limited edition deluxe box set containing 10 CDs, two vinyl LPs, two DVDs and a cassette, along with 108-page hardback book, lithograph, folder with handwritten lyrics and six button badges.

Speaking about the reissue, drummer Lars Ulrich said: “There are so many things associated with Master Of Puppets – it is an immense project.

“Master Of Puppets seemed to be the culmination of the journey that had started four or five years before with James and I getting together, writing some songs, Kirk Hammett and Cliff Burton joining, and that lineup settling.”

Master Of Puppets (Remastered) is available for pre-order.

Meanwhile, Metallica have announced that they’ll open a pop-up shop in London between October 18 - October 23 at 45 Charlotte Road to coincide with the UK leg of their WorldWired tour.

It’ll be open from 12noon every day and will stock a range of band-related merchandise.

Find a full list of Metallica’s upcoming tour dates below.

2017

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

