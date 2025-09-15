Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: September 15, 2025

Fifty-five years after forming in Rockford, Illinois, power pop icons Cheap Trick are still breaking new ground, most recently by triumphing in the latest iteration of our Tracks Of The Week competition. We salute them.

Mammoth - I Really Wanna

Wolfgang Van Halen is at his absolute grooviest on this big, lip-smacking taste of the third Mammoth album (the 'WVH' bit now officially dropped from the band name), The End. Seriously heavy, with the right amount of polish (Alter Bridge producer Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette was his partner-in-crime once again), this is music to rage, dance and rock out to – or all at the same time, even. It’s like hearing Meshuggah get funky. Plus in the video he’s got all the Wolfgangs back in the room. Meaty with a generous helping of sass. So much fun.

Dave Hause - Yer Outta My Hair

Having veered down a softer, Americana singer-songwriter path for his last couple of albums, former punk (with 00s Philadelphia punk rockers The Loved Ones) Dave Hause leans a little closer to his roots on this driving, sun-kissed swirl of heartland rock storytelling. “This record is my realisation that, as far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be in a rock and roll band,” Hause says of its parent album …And The Mermaid (which comes out later this month). “This record is that rock and roll band distilled into 10 songs.”

Biffy Clyro - True Believer

Biffy are blazing on this deceptively clever slice of upcoming album, Futique. True Believer is an anthemic banger that moves through mellow progressions, dulcet pop harmonies, suckerpunch moments, sparkly touches and a stirring, surprising melody. “‘True Believer’ is about faith: not religious faith, but having faith in your life decisions,” frontman Simon Neil says. “Try not to doubt yourself so much. Whenever you're in those moments to make big life decisions, you're not as flippant as you think you are.” One of our favourite tracks of theirs to date.

Sabaton feat. Nothing More - Crossing The Rubicon

The Swedish power metallers like a bit of military history in their music. Now teamed up with Texan hard rockers Nothing More, they focus on the rise of Caesar and the Roman empire on this galloping, hellbound beast of a rocker, all guitar-chugging fire and brimstone. Think Iron Maiden sinking a few pints with Dragonforce, after a day in front of The History Channel. “Julius Caesar is an incredibly intriguing figure,” says Sabaton singer Joakim Brodén, “and let’s be real, he’s known all around the world for a reason! His story is legendary. He was a brilliant general, a bold leader, and a trailblazer of ancient history. His story has war, ambition, betrayal…everything that fits right into the world of Sabaton.

Dom Mariani - Apple Of Life

Now for something a little gentler and sweeter, courtesy of Datura4 frontman Dom Mariani – an Aussie artiste with pop and garage rock in his blood, now releasing the title track of his new solo album. There’s a whiff of The Shins’ sunny lo-fi vibe, but embellished with 60s-nodding harmonies and a lovely slide guitar line. It’s light and still full of warm depth. A groovy, poppy but nicely rocked up delight.

Lombardy - Motorbike

Nashville cool kids Lombardy borrow generously (but convincingly) from Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name on this groovy, hypnotic, swaggerlicious hard rocker. Expect blues-based foundations, a healthy side of Beastie Boys attitude, and riffage so thick and treacly you could stand up a spoon in it. “Motorbike is a story about battling boredom in a fast-growing neighbourhood,” the band explain. “Bar hopping and side-questing is a staple of the East Nashville musician, and Motorbike pays homage to the retro-styled, low-horsepower experience an average Tuesday evening on the town can provide the hopelessly bored and highly creative.”

Die Spitz - Riding With My Girls

Hotly-tipped Austin alt.rockers Die Spitz's debut album Something To Consume is upon us, and Riding With My Girls is the fourth single to be plucked from its deliciously noisy grooves. It rattles along without any regard for the speed limit, matching the fiery energy of prime Motörhead with smash-and-grab punk spikiness. "All becomes possible when you rely and gain energy from the beautiful gift that comes from femininity and friendship," says vocalist/guitarist Eleanor Livingston. "Leave all the things you hate and the people dragging you down behind. You got bigger fish to fry."

Dirty Honey - Rock Steady

You may have read about the upcoming Bad Company tribute album featuring The Struts, The Pretty Reckless, Slash & Myles Kennedy, etc, as well as original band members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke. Yet no one does a better job of conjuring up the original band's bluesy swagger than Dirty Company on Rodgers' Rock Steady. "Bad Company are plain and simple one of the cornerstones of rock'n'roll," says vocalist Marc LaBelle. "Their music has been part of the soundtrack of my life for as long as I can remember."