Watch Josh Homme read children a bedtime story

Josh Homme has appeared on children’s TV to read a bedtime story.

The Queens Of The Stone Age man was filmed reading Julia Donaldson’s Zog, which tells the tale of a young, accident-prone student dragon and his adventures. Homme’s narration is accompanied by illustrations from the 2016 book by Axel Scheffler.

He also takes the opportunity to show viewers his own stuffed dragon called Snoopbob Meatball and says that he loves dragons, “especially good dragons.”

It’s also been revealed that Homme has recorded another two stories for the BBC children’s TV channel, which will be broadcast at a later date.

Queens Of The Stone Age released their latest album Villains last month and are about to embark on a run of tour dates across the US before returning to Europe in November.

Find a full list of their live shows below.

Oct 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 10: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Oct 12: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Oct 13: Kansas City Crossroads, KC

Oct 14: St paul Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 15: Milwaukee The Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Detroit Fox theatre, MI

Oct 18: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

Oct 20: Washington The Anthem, DC

Oct 21: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Oct 22: Portland State Theatre, ME

Oct 24: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 04: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 06: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 07: Paris Accordhotels Arena, France

Nov 09: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Nov 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 14: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark

Nov 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 16: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

Nov 18: London Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 19: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 21: London The O2 Arena, UK

Nov 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Nov 24: Dublin 2Arena, Ireland

