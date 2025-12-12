"Her story, unfiltered and unapologetic." One of rock's most iconic, inspirational and provocative figures to share her life story in a "raw, complicated" new documentary film

Courtney Love will share her life story in a new documentary film which will receive its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.



Antiheroine is co-directed by Edward Lovelace and James Hall, and produced by Julia Nottingham via her Dorothy St. Pictures production company, which has previously produced acclaimed documentaries on Pamela Anderson, Victoria Beckham, and Coleen Rooney ('The Wagatha Story').

An official synopsis for the film states: "Singer, songwriter, and actor Courtney Love has long had an impact on rock and pop culture. Now sober and set to release new music for the first time in over a decade, Courtney is ready to reveal her story, unfiltered and unapologetic."



"Courtney has waited a long time to tell her story, in her own words and it’s deeply important to all of us at Dorothy St Pictures that strong, female-forward stories find the audiences they deserve," Nottingham tells movie industry website Variety. "As a child of the 90s, I was always curious about Courtney, a woman who often appeared to be defined by her husband Kurt Cobain. We made this film because Courtney’s story is bigger than the headlines. It’s raw, complicated, and deeply human."

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, and Love's former Hole bandmates Eric Erlandson, Melissa Auf der Maur and Patty Schemel are among the musicians who will add their voices to the story.



The 2026 Sundance Film Festival is scheduled to be held in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah from January 22 to February 1. No screening date has yet been confirmed for Antiheroine. The festival will also see the premiere of The Moment, a mockumentary starring Charli XCX as a fictionalised version of herself.

Film star Adam Sandler recently revealed that he is a huge fan of Hole's 1994 album Live Through This.

Speaking to NME, Sandler recalled the first time he heard the record.



"I remember I was on tour," he said. "I was doing standup and that album just came out, and I was in my car a lot. I listened to the track one [Violet] and I was like, Ooh, that was nasty. Track two [Miss World], I was like, Two for two. And then I just said, I guess this whole album is going to be great."