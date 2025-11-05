Exploring Birdsong return to action with catchy new single Romanticise
UK pop prog trio Exploring Birdsong also announce UK headline dates for September
Pop prog trio Exploring Birdsong have bounced back into action with a brand new single, Romanticise, and news of a new headline tour of the UK.
The band actually play two sold-out shows at St. Pancras Old Church in London this evening and tomorrow, the latter added after the first show sold out in just two minutes. They kick off a four-date UK tour in September with shows in Glasgow, London, Bristol and Manchester.
Talking of new single, Romanticise, the band say, "The song is written - unfortunately - from personal experience.
"Romanticise is centred around a relationship plagued by toxicity. Written from the perspective of the perpetrator, lyrically it depicts the needless and unnecessary frustration & anger shown towards their partner.
"The chorus had to be catchy. This was written first, and as the writing process developed and lyrical content was formed, we wanted the breakdown section to match the chaotic and aggressive nature of the lyrics.
"The opening line to the chorus is a sarcastic jab at the protagonist’s partner; ‘You could romanticise a car wreck at eighty’ - it illustrates their frustration at a tenaciously positive outlook, and is followed by ‘would you anatomise the way I’m behaving?’, shifting the blame from themselves as if their behaviour is being overly scrutinised when questioned."
The band will play the following dates in September:
Sep 23: Glasgow Classic Grand
Sep 24: London Islington Assembly Hall
Sep 25: Bristol Strange Brew
Sep 26: Manchester Gorilla
Tickets will be on general sale this Friday from 10am. There will be a Pre-sale tomorrow 10am for those who sign up here.
