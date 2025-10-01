“We’re looking back at the good ol’ days”: New Found Glory announce details of forthcoming new album

New Found Glory have announced details of their forthcoming 11th album. LISTEN UP!, the Florida quartet’s first full-length record in almost six years, is due out on 20th February 2026, with new single Laugh It Off out now.

Speaking about the new album, the band said:



“The overall message/theme of this album is to encourage hope through hard times, while also looking at the world as somewhat of a fly on a wall: seeing people’s fear, negativity, and stress about small things that only scratch the surface of what life will eventually – but bring in a hopeful way. We want to encourage hope that the hard times will bring growth and strength. So the music is super fun and anthemic and loose feeling. We’re singing loud and proud about the scars and not in a pity party sort of way. There’s also a lot of reflection. We’re looking back at the good ol’ days as reminders of all we've been through in life that led us to the people we are today. Sonically the album has that juxtaposition too. It’s fun pop melodies mixed with the heavier, riffed songs.”

Guitarist Chad Gilbert added, ““We wanted to make something that really focused on how lucky we are. We’ve all gone through serious stuff in our lives, and I think the lyrics on this record are more meaningful and purposeful than ever. It’s a positive outlet that hopefully keeps people going.”

Gilbert revealed in a post on Instagram in August that he was beginning a new course of radiation treatment after doctors had discovered a “small spot on my back”. The guitarist has a rare cancer known as metastatic pheochromoctoma and has been juggling the band’s live duties – they recently toured in support of The Offspring – with radiation treatment.

New Found Glory, completed by vocalist Jordan Pundik, bassist Ian Grushka and drummer Cyrus Bolooki, will head to the UK for a seven-date tour in October. The dates are:

Oct 10: Birmingham O2 Academy

Oct 11: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Oct 12: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Oct 14: Glasgow O2 Academy

Oct 15: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 17: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Oct 18: London O2 Academy Brixton