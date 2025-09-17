Sleep Token kicked off their sold-out US tour and performed two never-before-played songs last night – see the setlist and watch videos here
The masked metal superstars put on a 15-song show at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia
Sleep Token have kicked off their sold-out US arena tour.
On Tuesday (September 16), the UK masked metal band played the first of their planned 18 dates in North America at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. There they played 15 tracks, including two live debuts, and performed for the first time since they headlined Download festival in Donington, UK in June.
See the setlist and watch video footage below.
The live debuts were of the songs Provider and Infinite Baths, both of which come from the band’s new album Even In Arcadia. The album, Sleep Token’s fourth overall, was released to mixed reviews but earned the band unprecedented commercial success, topping the charts in 11 countries, including the UK, the US, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Canada and the Netherlands.
Metal Hammer journalist Holly Wright gave the album a glowing four-star review. She wrote: “It’s an intense, flawed and often stunning record that shows Sleep Token laid bare and exhausted, but also brave, ambitious and painfully honest.”
The band’s first show after Even In Arcadia’s release was their headline spot at Download. It marked the first time Sleep Token were at the top of the event’s lineup, and they performed on the Saturday, with Green Day headlining the Friday and Korn headlining the Sunday. Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch praised Sleep Token’s Download performance, saying the band “shut” their detractors “up” that night.
“I love it because all these people – I don’t know how many – but, I heard chatter about people like, ‘Sleep Token headlining?’,” he said on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show. “Some people were saying they’re so young to be able to headline so quick. And they came with that stage? Shut everybody up. They went bigger than a Slipknot stage, man.”
Sleep Token’s US tour continues tonight (September 17) at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.
Sleep Token setlist: Gas South Arena, Duluth, Georgia, USA – September 16, 2025
- Look To Windward
- The Offering
- Vore
- Emergence
- Alkaline
- Hypnosis
- Provider (live debut)
- Rain
- Caramel
- The Summoning
- Aqua Regia
- Granite
- Thread The Needle
- Damocles
- Infinite Baths (live debut)
