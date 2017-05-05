Watch Don Broco’s twisted wedding video for Pretty

Don Broco have released a twisted wedding video for their brand new track Pretty.

The track will feature on the band’s as-yet-untitled third album, with the group releasing the gruesome promo to mark the announcement that they’ll headline London’s Alexandra Palace on November 11.

Don Broco vocalist Rob Damiani says: “We’re very excited to reveal Pretty, the first new music from our forthcoming album.

“As soon as this tune came together we wanted to get it out there and give people a little taste of what’s to come.

“We had blast making this video and if you saw the video for Everybody you might recognise a few familiar faces.”

As for the London headline show in November, Damiani adds: “It’s one of our favourite venues in the UK and a stage we’ve been looking forward to headlining for a long time.

“This will be the only Don Broco show of 2017 so you can be sure we’ll be pulling out all the stops. See you in November!”

Tickets for the show are on sale now via MyTicket and SeeTicket.

Don Broco are currently on tour across the US with State Champs and have several European festival appearances lined up.

Find a full list of their touring schedule below.

May 05: Orlando Beacham Theater, FL (w/State Champs)

May 06: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC (w/State Champs)

May 07: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD (w/State Champs)

May 09: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA (w/State Champs)

May 11: New York Irving Plaza (w/State Champs)

May 12: New York Irving Plaza (w/State Champs)

May 13: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

May 14: Boston Royale (w/State Champs)

May 27: Birmingham Slam Dunk Festival,UK

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival, UK

May 29: Hatfield Slam Dunk Festival, UK

Jun 05: Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30: Arras Main Square Festival, France

Jul 08: Deferlantes Festival, France

Jul 23: Paris Lollapalooza, France

Don Broco aim to stand out from the crowd