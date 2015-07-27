Don Broco aim to stand out from the crowd

Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani says they made a conscious effort to make second album Automatic sound different to their 2012 debut Priorities.

And he says the work they put into the record will set them apart from the crowd when it’s released on August 7 via Epic.

Damiani tells the Belfast Telegraph: “In not wanting to tread any musical ground we’d already covered on previous releases, we focused on what we believe makes us stand out among the millions of other rock bands around.

“We wanted to bring those influences to the forefront. There are a lot more electronics and keys on this record, and we definitely enjoyed experimenting with the layers and sounds they brought to the table.”

They recently announced a UK tour – and the singer says they deliberately picked smaller venues to support the release of the new album.

He continues: “We haven’t done a small tour like this for a couple of years, so it was something we’d been talking about for a while.

“These are the places we cut our teeth playing, and despite the prestige and sense of achievement that comes with doing big venues, nothing quite compares atmosphere-wise to a sweaty club show.”

Earlier this month, Damiani took part in a skydive to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Automatic tracklist