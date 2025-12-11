Rap superstars Public Enemy and Ice Cube to support Guns N' Roses on 2026 US tour

Guns N' Roses have announced their support acts for their 2026 North American stadium tour, and thrown fans a curveball by selecting rap legends Public Enemy and Ice Cube to open a number of shows.



Public Enemy previously supported the LA hard rock giants at ten European shows earlier this year. Upon completion of the dates, Public Enemy rapper Chuck D posted on Instagram "A special shout out to all of GNR brothers for welcoming us onto this tour and all the hospitality!!"

Other artists who'll be supporting Gn'R in North America next year include The Black Crowes, Pierce the Veil and Awolnation side-project The Barbarians of California

Guns N' Roses 2026 North American Tour

Jul 23: Raleigh Cater-Finley Stadium , NC *

Jul 26: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY *

Jul 29: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre , IL *

Aug 01: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium , PA *

Aug 05: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON *

Aug 08: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN *

Aug 12: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

Aug 16: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO *

Aug 19: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO #

Aug 22: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV >

Aug 26: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB >

Aug 29: Vancouver BC Place, BC >

Sep 02: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA >

Sep 05: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA <

Sep 09: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX +

Sep 12: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, MO #

Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX +

Sep 19: Atlanta Truist Park, GA

* with Public Enemy

# with The Barbarians of California

> with The Black Crowes

< with Ice Cube

+ with Pierce The Veil

Guns N' Roses' 2026 world tour will kick off on March 28 at Monterrey Tecate Pa’l Norte in Mexico.



The group will undertake a European tour, including a headline date at Download festival in the UK, before their North American trek.



Axl Rose's band released two new single releases. Nothin and Atlas, on December 2. As with previous singles released by the Los Angeles band since their 2016 reunion (Absurd, Hard Skool, Perhaps and The General), both songs originate from the sessions for 2008's Chinese Democracy album.

Both songs landed in the top 5 of Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, debuting at number 2 and number 4 respectively.