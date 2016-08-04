Delain issue Glory And The Scum lyric video

Delain have released a lyric video for their song The Glory And The Scum.
The track is lifted from their upcoming fifth album Moonbathers. It’s due out on August 26.
Moonbathers features a guest appearance by Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz on opener Hands Of Gold, and also includes a cover of Queen’s Scandal. The album artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.
The band said: “We have never had so many milestone events in one year. The release of our EP Lunar Prelude, our fifth studio album Moonbathers, our upcoming 10 year anniversary celebrations and there is still more to come.
“All of this while playing our most heavy touring year ever. We are on a roll, and our new album Moonbathers is here to embody that. We hope you will enjoy this new effort and join us on our endeavours, making 2016 the biggest year for Delain ever.”
The Glory And The Scum follows their video for Suckerpunch, taken from their Lunar Prelude EP which was released earlier this year.
Delain have also announced plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Lucidity by filming their Amsterdam Paradiso show on December 10 for a future live package.
In the meantime, they’ll perform at Leyendas Del Rock in Spain on August 13 before commencing an extensive European tour this October.
- Bill Ward rules out return to Black Sabbath for final shows
- Slayer future ‘very unclear’ says Kerry King
- Alice Cooper says rock stars should stay out of politics
- In Flames in live video for Everything's Gone
Delain Moonbathers tracklist
- Hands Of Gold – Featuring Alissa White-Gluz
- The Glory and the Scum
- Suckerpunch
- The Hurricane
- Chrysalis - The Last Breath
- Fire With Fire
- Pendulum
- Danse Macabre
- Scandal
- Turn the Lights Out
- The Monarch
- Suckerpunch - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track)
- Turn The Lights Out - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track)
- The Glory And The Scum - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track)
- Don’t Let Go - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track)
- The Glory And The Scum - Orchestra (bonus track)
- Hands Of Gold - Orchestra (bonus track)
Delain European tour 2016
Aug 13: Velena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain
Oct 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Oct 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Oct 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 19: Berlin Columbia-Theater, Germany
Oct 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 22: Zlin Masters of Rock Club, Czech Republic
Oct 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Oct 27: Vienna Szene, Austria
Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain
Nov 03: Toulouse Metronum, France
Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France
Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Delain's Charlotte Wessels: The 10 Records That Changed My Life