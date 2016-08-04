Delain issue Glory And The Scum lyric video

Delain have released a lyric video for their song The Glory And The Scum.

The track is lifted from their upcoming fifth album Moonbathers. It’s due out on August 26.

Moonbathers features a guest appearance by Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz on opener Hands Of Gold, and also includes a cover of Queen’s Scandal. The album artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

The band said: “We have never had so many milestone events in one year. The release of our EP Lunar Prelude, our fifth studio album Moonbathers, our upcoming 10 year anniversary celebrations and there is still more to come.

“All of this while playing our most heavy touring year ever. We are on a roll, and our new album Moonbathers is here to embody that. We hope you will enjoy this new effort and join us on our endeavours, making 2016 the biggest year for Delain ever.”

The Glory And The Scum follows their video for Suckerpunch, taken from their Lunar Prelude EP which was released earlier this year.

Delain have also announced plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Lucidity by filming their Amsterdam Paradiso show on December 10 for a future live package.

In the meantime, they’ll perform at Leyendas Del Rock in Spain on August 13 before commencing an extensive European tour this October.

Moonbathers

Delain Moonbathers tracklist

Hands Of Gold – Featuring Alissa White-Gluz The Glory and the Scum Suckerpunch The Hurricane Chrysalis - The Last Breath Fire With Fire Pendulum Danse Macabre Scandal Turn the Lights Out The Monarch Suckerpunch - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track) Turn The Lights Out - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track) The Glory And The Scum - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track) Don’t Let Go - Live In The Netherlands (bonus track) The Glory And The Scum - Orchestra (bonus track) Hands Of Gold - Orchestra (bonus track)

Delain European tour 2016

Aug 13: Velena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Oct 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Oct 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 19: Berlin Columbia-Theater, Germany

Oct 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 22: Zlin Masters of Rock Club, Czech Republic

Oct 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Oct 27: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain

Nov 03: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France

Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Delaine tour poster

Delain's Charlotte Wessels: The 10 Records That Changed My Life