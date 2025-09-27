Rick Wakeman shares video for new single, the gently haunting Melancholia

Rick Wakeman has shared a video for his brand new single, the gently haunting Melancholia.

It's the title track from Wakeman's brand new studio album, Melancholia, which is released through Madfish Records on October 17.

“The album, and indeed the music, was heavily inspired by my wife Rachel, who heard me playing a piece on the piano (which eventually became the track Garo) and asked me about it," Wakeman explains.

"I explained that when I was feeling depressed or sad, I would always sit at the piano and play, as I found it healing - such is the power of music. She immediately said it was something I should share musically, as all the pieces could have a personal meaning to anyone listening… and so Melancholia was born.”

Melancholia is the third in Wakeman's recent run of popular piano-based albums, which began with 2017’s Piano Portraits and continued in 2018 with Piano Odyssey.

It was announced earlier this week that Wakeman had been celebrated by a six-stamp collection from Isle Of Man Stamps & Coins, all featuring the artwork of Roger Dean.

The album will be available as a special edition 2-disc CD and DVD set, which includes hi-res stereo and an Inside Melancholia short film, on both silver and black vinyl, on CD and as a digital album. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Melancholia.