So Poppy has gone and made a metal cover of Wham’s Last Christmas and it sounds pretty crazy

The genre-splicing star has reworked Wham’s Last Christmas in her own inimitable style
Those amongst you who consider a crime for Christmas songs to be played before the clocks have gone back, look away now. You might have thought that metal-adjacent pop experimentalist Poppy would’ve been going all-in on the Halloween vibes at this point of the year, but instead she’s jumped ahead into the festive spirit and released a cover of a Christmas classic.
Working with regular collaborator and ex-Bring Me The Horizon man Jordan Fish, she’s just unveiled her amped-up, barbed take on Wham’s Last Christmas, a release for Spotify Singles.
Poppy's career has been full of surprises since the very start, from her emergence in the 2010s as an eccentric Youtube personality to her genre-hopping musical journey. 2024's well-received Negative Spaces album marked her biggest step into metal, teaming up with Jordan Fish to bring a new, heavier dimension to her sound.
“The feeling that I wanted to create at my shows lent itself more towards guitar music,” she told Metal Hammer last year. “Witnessing [metal] live and performing myself: it’s thrilling.”
Of working with Jordan Fish on the album, Poppy noted: “Jordan is wildly talented, and I am so lucky to call him a friend. Where he swings from creatively is exciting to me. His influences are very broad and, when we talk about music, I feel like we speak a similar language.”
Reviewing Negative Spaces for Metal Hammer, Merlin Alderslade wrote: "For album number six, Poppy has decided to hone in and focus her energies on creating a full-on modern metal record...Poppy might have obvious influences here, but she's channelled those into crafting one of the catchiest, most consistent metal records of 2024.
