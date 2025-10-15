Watch Nickelback's Chad Kroeger serenade Sammy Hagar with Metallica's Enter Sandman for his birthday

Moderation doesn't come naturally to Sammy Hagar. So when it came to celebrating the former Van Halen legend's 78th birthday, of course it'd turn into a multi-day series of performances replete with guest stars and all-star covers.

A new video on YouTube shows the moment Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger jumps up to sing Metallica megahit Enter Sandman. But not before first bashing it out on the drumkit for a bit of Van Halen's Hot For Teacher, before joining guitarist Vic Johnson, drummer Kenny Aronoff and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony on the Metallica cover.

A longstanding tradition stretching over two decades, Hagar's birthday bash sees him play a series of gigs each year at his bar, Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo, San Lucas. 2025's guests included Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna, Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell and pop singer Belinda Carlisle.

You can see Kroeger's performance in the video below.

Sammy Hagar’s Birthday Bash 2025 - Night 4 - Enter Sandman (Metallica) feat. Chad Kroeger - YouTube Watch On