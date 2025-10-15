How to watch the Mercury Prize album of the year 2025... from anywhere

Mercury Prize 2025 Date: Available to stream from 21.30 BST on BBC Four

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

The Mercury Prize album of the year 2025 is set to be announced on Thursday, October 16 at a ceremony at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, with a total of 12 artists on the final shortlist.

You'll be able to watch the evening unfold on BBC Four from 21:30 BST via the BBC iPlayer with artists including Pulp, Wolf Alice and Fontaines D.C. hoping to claim the prestigious award. The evening will be presented by Lauren Laverne.

It's the fourth time Wolf Alice have been nominated, making it the first time an artist has seen their first four albums make the Mercury shortlist. The band won the award back in 2018 for their second album Visions Of A Life.

The other nine artists on the Mercury shortlist are CMAT, Emma-Jean Thackray, FKA Twigs, Jacob Alon, Joe Webb, Martin Carthy, Pa Salieu, PinkPantheress and Sam Fender.

How to watch the Mercury Prize in the UK

If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you'll can stream the Mercury Prize via the BBC iPlayer. Simple as that.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the action as it happens, you can watch with the help of a VPN. We've got the full lowdown below.

How to watch the Mercury Prize from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work when the Mercury Prize for album of the year is announced, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

You'll then be all set to watch the evening's entertainment.

Mercury Prize: Background

The Mercury Prize: Album Of The Year is held annually, and celebrates the best new British and Irish music across a wide variety of musical genres.

This year's ceremony takes place at Newcastle's Utilita Arena - the first time the award has been held outside of London.

Leader of Newcastle City Council, Cllr Karen Kilgour, told the official Mercury Prize website: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our city – the atmosphere will be electric and the economic boost events like this give to a place like Newcastle can’t be overstated.

"I know they’ll have an amazing time and be blown away by the welcome they will receive."

The night will see performances by Pulp, Wolf Alice, Emma-Jean Thackray, FKA Twigs, Jacob Alon, Joe Webb, Martin Carthy, Pa Salieu and Sam Fender, with each artist playing one song from their nominated album.

Mercury Prize: Album Of The Year list