Slayer future ‘very unclear’ says Kerry King

Slayer’s Kerry King says the future of the band is “very unclear” as frontman Tom Araya appears to be considering retirement.

And the guitarist has suggested that he’d be happy with managing to extend the thrash icons’ career for another two records.

Araya recently discussed the possibility of bowing out after 35 years, saying: “It just gets harder and harder to come back out on the road.”

Asked about those comments, King tells EMP Rock Invasion: “He’s very unclear. That’s just how he is. I don’t know if he likes holding his cards in his pocket or what.

“I don’t have an answer. I’m holding off a lot of things I want to do at home, just because I don’t know if I’m going to be working in two years.

“I’m going to be working, hopefully in Slayer. What else am I going to do?”

He adds that, as far as he’s concerned, there’s no end in sight following the release of 11th album Repentless – “especially after such a good record.”

In reply to the suggestion that the band could continue for another 35 years, King replies: “I don’t know about that – I’ll take another record or two.”

Earlier this year Araya admitted he’d had concerns over the creation of Repentless, which followed the death of co-founding guitarist Jeff Hanneman.

The frontman said: “On previous records, Kerry would say, ‘This is how I want it done.’ Jeff would give you feedback. So that was my concern: how everything was going to sound compared to a record that would have Jeff there.”

But he continued: “The doubt went out the window. It was like, ‘This is Slayer. Fans are going to like this, because I like this.”

The band’s European festival tour includes an appearance at Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire on August 14, followed by more North American dates.

