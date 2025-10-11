Mayor of Belgian municipality reportedly cancels Disturbed show over singer David Draiman's stance on Gaza conflict

The mayor of a Belgian municipality has reportedly pulled the plug on a scheduled performance by metal outfit Disturbed in response to singer David Draiman's stance on the conflict in Gaza.

Draiman has been vocal in his support for Israel and the IDF (Israeli Defence Force), so much so that he even signed IDF bombs with "Fuck Hamas" during a visit to Israel last year.

Now their scheduled performance at Forest National in the wider Brussels area of Belgium on Wednesday, October 15, appears to have been pulled after mayor Charles Spapens issued a police order banning the gig.

De Standaard reports that the mayor previously called the concert "morally problematic," and added: "We do not support the presence of this artist, but as a municipality, we have no room for maneuver. Forest National is the master of its own program."

Now Spapens has taken the step of issuing a police order, saying he feared expected protests may be a safety issue after police carried out a risk assessment.

He says: "My priority and responsibility are the safety of the residents, spectators, demonstrators, and staff at Forest National. Given the police's unfavourable assessment after a risk assessment and the venue's location, it was my duty to make this decision."

Israel has been accused of carrying out genocidal acts during the ongoing war by numerous organisations, including the UN Human Rights Council.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Israel's military campaign, sparked by the October 2023 terrorist attack by Hamas on Israeli soil that saw around 1,200 people killed and 251 people taken hostage, has resulted in the death of more than 58,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. 58 hostages from the October 7, 2023 attack remain held in captivity by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has denied any genocidal intent, which requires certain thresholds to be met in order to be legally recognised – a case brought forward by South Africa to The International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians is ongoing.