Leprous share dramatic live clip of Like A Sunken Ship as they announce new live release

Norwegian prog metallers Leprous have shared a dramatic new live clip of Like A Sunken Ship as they announce they will release a new live CD and Blu-ray, An Evening Of Atonement, through InsideOut Music on October 24.

The new release was recorded during the band's tour in support of last year's Melodies Of Atonement album at the Poppodium 013 venue in Tilburg, The Netherlands on February 7 earlier this year.

“In January of 2025, we embarked on a project to perform the biggest shows of our career to date, playing in major European cities to sold-out shows," the band state. "We aimed to put on a spectacle, drawing on music from our entire back catalogue over two mammoth sets every night, and showcasing it all within our biggest technical productions yet. It all culminated in this – An Evening Of Atonement – shot live at the wonderful 013 Poppodium in Tilburg.

"Melodies Of Atonement was another evolution for Leprous – shedding the orchestral layers that had defined the past few albums, and focusing instead on what WE as five musicians sound like together – more focused, impactful, and raw. Performing those songs on stage was a thrill – and creating a special setlist which weaved and flowed through the various musical changes of our career was an exciting challenge.”

An Evening Of Atonement will be available as a limited 2CD & Blu-ray digipak, gatefold 3LP vinyl and as a digital album. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Leprous: An Evening Of Atonement

Disc One: CD 1 / Act 1 (61:55):

1. Silently Walking Alone

2. The Price

3. Illuminate

4. I Hear The Sirens

5. Like A Sunken Ship

6. Forced Entry

7. Out Of Here

8. Alleviate

9. Distant Bells

10. Foe

11. Nighttime Disguise

Disc Two: CD 2 / Act 2 (64:37):

1. Unfree My Soul

2. On Hold

3. Below

4. Passing

5. Faceless

6. Castaway Angels

7. From The Flame

8. Slave

9. Atonement

10. The Sky Is Red (Outro)

Disc Three: Blu-ray (173:12 min.):

Live In Tilburg 2025 (Concert)

An Interview With Leprous (Bonus Content)