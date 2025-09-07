Leprous share dramatic live clip of Like A Sunken Ship as they announce new live release
Norwegian proggers Leprous will release An Evening Of Atonement in October
Norwegian prog metallers Leprous have shared a dramatic new live clip of Like A Sunken Ship as they announce they will release a new live CD and Blu-ray, An Evening Of Atonement, through InsideOut Music on October 24.
The new release was recorded during the band's tour in support of last year's Melodies Of Atonement album at the Poppodium 013 venue in Tilburg, The Netherlands on February 7 earlier this year.
“In January of 2025, we embarked on a project to perform the biggest shows of our career to date, playing in major European cities to sold-out shows," the band state. "We aimed to put on a spectacle, drawing on music from our entire back catalogue over two mammoth sets every night, and showcasing it all within our biggest technical productions yet. It all culminated in this – An Evening Of Atonement – shot live at the wonderful 013 Poppodium in Tilburg.
"Melodies Of Atonement was another evolution for Leprous – shedding the orchestral layers that had defined the past few albums, and focusing instead on what WE as five musicians sound like together – more focused, impactful, and raw. Performing those songs on stage was a thrill – and creating a special setlist which weaved and flowed through the various musical changes of our career was an exciting challenge.”
An Evening Of Atonement will be available as a limited 2CD & Blu-ray digipak, gatefold 3LP vinyl and as a digital album. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.
Pre-order An Evening Of Atonement.
Leprous: An Evening Of Atonement
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Disc One: CD 1 / Act 1 (61:55):
1. Silently Walking Alone
2. The Price
3. Illuminate
4. I Hear The Sirens
5. Like A Sunken Ship
6. Forced Entry
7. Out Of Here
8. Alleviate
9. Distant Bells
10. Foe
11. Nighttime Disguise
Disc Two: CD 2 / Act 2 (64:37):
1. Unfree My Soul
2. On Hold
3. Below
4. Passing
5. Faceless
6. Castaway Angels
7. From The Flame
8. Slave
9. Atonement
10. The Sky Is Red (Outro)
Disc Three: Blu-ray (173:12 min.):
Live In Tilburg 2025 (Concert)
An Interview With Leprous (Bonus Content)
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.