“It’s such a beautiful album cos she wore her pain.” Yungblud picks his favourite albums ever, including some punk, rock and Britpop classics

Yungblud has really put the work in on US-based music podcasts over the past couple of weeks. The pop-punk firecracker from Doncaster has appeared on what seems like every pod going, popping up on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others pod, Steve-O’s Wild Ride, Bill Maher’s Club Random and now announced as the guest on this week’s episode of Lipps Service, the podcast hosted by Courtney Love drummer and “music and fashion impresario” Steve Lipps.

In a clip from the episode, which arrives later this evening, Lipps asked Yungblud, aka Dominic Harrison, about the top five records he couldn’t live without and Harrison throws himself into the task.

In at five, he said, was Urban Hymns, the third album from atmospheric Wigan indie-rockers The Verve. Featuring their timeless anthem Bittersweet Symphony, it was the record that made them huge, its commercial success unfortunately also responsible for the way that Richard Ashcroft has carried on ever since despite the fact he’s never written anything as good as the songs on it again. “It’s what my dad brought me up on, I remember songs like Catching A Butterfly,” Harrison said. “It’s an album you can put on from start to finish.”

Next in his choice he went back a few decades, picking a little-known album called Rumours by a little-known band called Fleetwood Mac – but he’s very specific on which version he’s opting for. “The super deluxe,” he declares. “The album is obviously a classic but the live shit, when they’re playing Oh Daddy for ten minutes or The Chain for nine minutes.” He also offered up his appraisal of their famous drummer, too, deciding that he doesn’t get as much credit as he’s due. “Fleetwood is such a crazy underrated drummer, it’s fucked up.”

Back to Blighty but still in the 70s, The Clash’s London Calling was next on his list. “It’s just fucking epic with one of the greatest accidental covers of all time,” he said.

A very different sort of London record came in second, with Yungblud waxing lyrical about Back To Black, the masterpiece second album from the late, great Amy Winehouse. “I think that’s a moment in music that doesn’t happen very often where it really clicks for an artist,” he said. “From Frank to that she was a torch full of light that honed into a laser beam, everything from her music to her aesthetic. The tragedy with Amy was fundamentally wrapped within that album, I think that’s why it’s such a beautiful album cos she wore her pain and she put it in wax forever.”



Top spot went to the Sex Pistols era-defining debut Never Mind The Bollocks. “I’ve found such a mad identity with that album,” he shared. “The wit within it, my favourite artist Jamie Reid designed the cover, what it meant to British culture, the poetry, and the guitar playing was just unreal.”

Next up for Yungblud, apart from a few more interviews with US podcasts (probably), is his collaborative EP with Aerosmith, who will be disappointed to find out they didn’t manage to make it into his list of favourite albums. Titled One More Time, the EP is out on November 21.