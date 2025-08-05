Watch Linkin Park thrill 90,000 fans with a killer version of The Emptiness Machine recorded at their spectacular sold-out show at London's iconic Wembley Stadium earlier this summer

Linkin Park have released a live video for their 2024 single The Emptiness Machine, filmed at their sold-out show at London's Wembley Stadium on June 28.

The opening track on the Los Angeles band's acclaimed comeback record, From Zero, The Emptiness Machine was released as the album's lead-off single in September 2024, and introduced the world to the group's new vocalist Emily Armstrong, plus new drummer Colin Britain.

Released on November 15, 2024, From Zero is the first record from the reconfigured metal superstars since the death, on July 20, 2017, of frontman Chester Bennington. The album entered the UK album chart at number one, and also topped album sales charts in 12 other countries.

The band are currently on a North American arena tour in support of From Zero.

Watch the live video for The Emptiness Machine below.

The Emptiness Machine (Live at Wembley) - Linkin Park - YouTube Watch On

Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong-fronted era has been a huge success. But the 39-year-old LA-born singer didn't have the easiest introduction to the superstar metal band, with some fans initially berating her for daring to follow in Chester Bennington's footsteps. She also faced online scrutiny for her links to Scientology and her previous support for now-convicted rapist actor Danny Masterton.



Armstrong admitted that she was taken aback by the reaction to her appointment, telling UK newspaper The Guardian, "I was a little bit naive about it, to be honest."



Co-vocalist Mike Shinoda believes that the backlash was largely to do with Armstrong's gender.

He told the newspaper, “There were people who lashed out at Emily and it was really because she wasn’t a guy.”

Stating that fans were “used to Linkin Park being six guys and the voice of a guy leading this song", Shinoda continued, "They were just so uncomfortable with what it was that they chose a ton of things to complain about. They’re pointing in 10 different directions saying "this is why I’m mad, this is why the band sucks.'"