Delain detail 5th album Moonbathers

Delain have revealed the title, tracklist and artwork for their upcoming fifth album.

Moonbathers will be released on August 26 via Napalm Records. and can be pre-ordered now. Mastered by Grammy winner Ted Jensen, the album follows the band’s recent Lunar Prelude EP.

Delain say: “We have never had so many milestone events in one year. The release of Lunar Prelude, our fifth studio album Moonbathers, our upcoming 10-year anniversary celebrations – and there is still more to come.

“All of this while playing our most heavy touring year ever. We are on a roll, and our new album Moonbathers is here to embody that.

“We hope you will enjoy this new effort and join us on our endeavours making 2016 the biggest year for Delain ever.”

Moonbathers features a guest appearance by Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz on opener Hands Of Gold, and also includes a cover of Queen’s Scandal.

Delain launch a European tour in October.

Delain Moonbathers tracklist

Hands Of Gold (Featuring Alissa White-Gluz) The Glory And The Scum Suckerpunch The Hurricane Chrysalis - The Last Breath Fire With Fire Pendulum Danse Macabre Scandal Turn the Lights Out The Monarch

Bonus CD

Suckerpunch (Live In The Netherlands) Turn The Lights Out (Live In The Netherlands) The Glory And The Scum (Live In The Netherlands) Don’t Let Go (Live In The Netherlands) The Glory And The Scum (Orchestra) Hands Of Gold (Orchestra)

Delain European tour 2016

Oct 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Oct 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 19: Berlin Columbia-Theater, Germany

Oct 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 22: Zlin Masters of Rock Club, Czech Republic

Oct 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Oct 27: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain

Nov 03: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France

Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium