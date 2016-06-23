Delain detail 5th album Moonbathers

Delain have revealed the title, tracklist and artwork for their upcoming fifth album.
Moonbathers will be released on August 26 via Napalm Records. and can be pre-ordered now. Mastered by Grammy winner Ted Jensen, the album follows the band’s recent Lunar Prelude EP.
Delain say: “We have never had so many milestone events in one year. The release of Lunar Prelude, our fifth studio album Moonbathers, our upcoming 10-year anniversary celebrations – and there is still more to come.
“All of this while playing our most heavy touring year ever. We are on a roll, and our new album Moonbathers is here to embody that.
“We hope you will enjoy this new effort and join us on our endeavours making 2016 the biggest year for Delain ever.”
- The 11 best Queen covers
- Lemmy is laughing, and he’s proud of us, says Motorhead’s Mikkey Dee
- Rammstein stream live Du Riechst So Gut video
- Corey Taylor can’t headbang or jump on Slipknot tour
Moonbathers features a guest appearance by Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz on opener Hands Of Gold, and also includes a cover of Queen’s Scandal.
Delain launch a European tour in October.
Delain Moonbathers tracklist
- Hands Of Gold (Featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
- The Glory And The Scum
- Suckerpunch
- The Hurricane
- Chrysalis - The Last Breath
- Fire With Fire
- Pendulum
- Danse Macabre
- Scandal
- Turn the Lights Out
- The Monarch
Bonus CD
- Suckerpunch (Live In The Netherlands)
- Turn The Lights Out (Live In The Netherlands)
- The Glory And The Scum (Live In The Netherlands)
- Don’t Let Go (Live In The Netherlands)
- The Glory And The Scum (Orchestra)
- Hands Of Gold (Orchestra)
Delain announce plans to film 10th anniversary Amsterdam show
Delain European tour 2016
Oct 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Oct 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Oct 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 19: Berlin Columbia-Theater, Germany
Oct 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 22: Zlin Masters of Rock Club, Czech Republic
Oct 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Oct 27: Vienna Szene, Austria
Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain
Nov 03: Toulouse Metronum, France
Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France
Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium