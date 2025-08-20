Iamthemorning share new live video of Chalk And Coal as they add another goal to their Live at St Matthias release

Critically acclaimed progressive chamber rock duo Iamthemorning have shared a new live clip for Chalk & Coal. It's taken from the band's upcoming Live at St Matthias concert film and album book set and extended book set which will be released on September 5.

The video is released as the band have decided to add a new level to the Kickstarter campaign which is funding the release. Thus far, the band achieved their initial goal within 3 hours and went on to smash the existing stretch goals in the first 10 hours, which were a video performance of the concert as well as CDs of both Marjana and Gleb's solo sets which preceded the band performance on the evening.

Currently, the book set includes a Blu-Ray disc and the live album audio CD as well as a digital download. The extended set features this plus an A4 art print, signed set list, A5 window sticker, AAA with custom lanyard to feel like you really were there, an embroidered patch, digital download of the album and access to the movie online and special thanks in the booklet!

The band have added a further goal of a mini documentary filmed by Crystal Spotlight to be included on the Blu-ray as bonus material.

"Over the last few years we managed to build such a wonderful community that being independent musicians doesn't really scare us anymore," says Marjana Semkina. "This release is happening thanks to the support of our fanbase, that are currently funding it through Kickstarter, and not a record label that would also take away our rights to our music for years.

"I think this goes to show how far you can go if you build a community of people that really believe in what you do, they know that we hold ourselves to extremely high standards when it comes to anything we release, whether it's music or merch. It's a lot of work to do it this way but it also gives us so much creative freedom, and I'm grateful we found ourselves in such a fortunate position."

You can pledge to the band's Kickstarter campaign here.



