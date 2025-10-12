Watch unmasked Ghost frontman Tobias Forge perform with Swedish star Lars Winnerbäck
Ghost mainman Tobias Forge was a surprise guest for Swedish musician Lars Winnerbäck's at show in Linköping
Ghost frontman Tobias Forge appeared as a surprise guest – without makeup or a mask – at Swedish star Lars Winnerbäck's show in Linköping this weekend.
At the performance at SAAB Arena on Friday (October 10), Forge, 44, provided backing vocals and played guitar, including an impressive solo, during Winnerbäck's performance of his 2003 hit Dunkla Rum.
It gave fans at the arena a rare sight of Forge performing without his trademark makeup or mask that are a key part of the various characters to have fronted Ghost over the years.
The performance can be viewed below.
Until 2017, Forge's identity was kept under wraps. He managed to maintain his anonymity despite his band Ghost's skyrocketing popularity. He was eventually outed when four of his former backing musicians, known as the Nameless Ghouls, sued him in a payment dispute that saw his name published in court documents.
This year, Forge reflected on the measures he took to keep his name and appearance unknown, saying it had an impact on his relationships with people around him.
On losing his anonymity, Forge said: “It did make life easier, because, before that, we had to put in a lot of extra effort in order for me to not be visible. And it did create a few image-keeping upsides but a lot of practical downsides.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
"It was just uncomfortable. It made people feel uncomfortable. It made for a lot of misunderstandings and a lot of… it was just making life hard."
Earlier this year, Ghost released their sixth album, Skeletá. They will set off on a North American tour in January.
Ghost Skeletour North American tour dates 2026
Jan 21: Orlando Kia Center
Jan 22: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jan 24: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Jan 25: Charlotte Spectrum Center
Jan 26: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Jan 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena
Jan 30: Montreal Bell Centre
Jan 31: Toronto Scotiabank Arena
Feb 02: Columbus Nationwide Arena
Feb 04: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center
Feb 05: Peoria Peoria Civic Center Arena
Feb 07: Tulsa BOK Center
Feb 10: Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Feb 12 Spokane: Spokane Arena
Feb 14: Vancouver Rogers Arena
Feb 15: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena
Feb 17: Portland Moda Center
Feb 20: Sacramento Golden 1 Center
Feb 21: Anaheim Honda Center
Feb 23: Inglewood Intuit Dome
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.