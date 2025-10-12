Watch unmasked Ghost frontman Tobias Forge perform with Swedish star Lars Winnerbäck

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge appeared as a surprise guest – without makeup or a mask – at Swedish star Lars Winnerbäck's show in Linköping this weekend.

At the performance at SAAB Arena on Friday (October 10), Forge, 44, provided backing vocals and played guitar, including an impressive solo, during Winnerbäck's performance of his 2003 hit Dunkla Rum.

It gave fans at the arena a rare sight of Forge performing without his trademark makeup or mask that are a key part of the various characters to have fronted Ghost over the years.

The performance can be viewed below.

Until 2017, Forge's identity was kept under wraps. He managed to maintain his anonymity despite his band Ghost's skyrocketing popularity. He was eventually outed when four of his former backing musicians, known as the Nameless Ghouls, sued him in a payment dispute that saw his name published in court documents.

This year, Forge reflected on the measures he took to keep his name and appearance unknown, saying it had an impact on his relationships with people around him.

On losing his anonymity, Forge said: “It did make life easier, because, before that, we had to put in a lot of extra effort in order for me to not be visible. And it did create a few image-keeping upsides but a lot of practical downsides.

"It was just uncomfortable. It made people feel uncomfortable. It made for a lot of misunderstandings and a lot of… it was just making life hard."

Earlier this year, Ghost released their sixth album, Skeletá. They will set off on a North American tour in January.

Dunkla rum Lars Winnerbäck feat. Tobias Forge Saab Arena 10 oktober 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Jan 21: Orlando Kia Center

Jan 22: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan 24: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Jan 25: Charlotte Spectrum Center

Jan 26: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Jan 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan 30: Montreal Bell Centre

Jan 31: Toronto Scotiabank Arena

Feb 02: Columbus Nationwide Arena

Feb 04: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center

Feb 05: Peoria Peoria Civic Center Arena

Feb 07: Tulsa BOK Center

Feb 10: Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Feb 12 Spokane: Spokane Arena

Feb 14: Vancouver Rogers Arena

Feb 15: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

Feb 17: Portland Moda Center

Feb 20: Sacramento Golden 1 Center

Feb 21: Anaheim Honda Center

Feb 23: Inglewood Intuit Dome