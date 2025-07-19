"It was a cracking night!" Solstice share video trailer for new live release Clann Live
UK prog rockers Solstice will release a live film and album, Clann Live: The Colchester Gathering, in August
UK proggers Solstice have shared a new video trailer for their upcoming live release, Clann Live: The Colchester Gathering, which will be available from August 31
The band will release the new live offering digitally only, which was recorded at Colchester's Arts Centre in April, whilst on tour in support of their most recent studio album, Clann.
"We were determined to document the Clann Tour in some way and, thanks to videographers, Gebs and Lynda Eggett, managed to capture the Colchester Arts Centre show," says guitarist Andy Glass. "Clann Live includes a digital download of the live album and the entire unabridged concert film. It’s a 1hr 45min set covering most of Clann along with tracks from Sia, Light Up and the back catalogue. It was a cracking night!"
Clann Live: The Colchester Gathering will be available from the band's website and Bandcamp page.
Solstice will also be playing the Wokingham Festival on August 25, The Stables in Milton Keynes on 30 and Jellyman’s Mill, Kidderminster on 31.
Solstice: Clann Live: The Colchester Gathering
1. Firefly
2. Shout
3. Life
4. Plunk
5, Frippa
6. Earthsong
7. Bulbul Tarang
8. Wongle No. 9
9. Mount Ephraim
10. A New Day
11. Morning Light
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
