"It was a cracking night!" Solstice share video trailer for new live release Clann Live

UK proggers Solstice have shared a new video trailer for their upcoming live release, Clann Live: The Colchester Gathering, which will be available from August 31

The band will release the new live offering digitally only, which was recorded at Colchester's Arts Centre in April, whilst on tour in support of their most recent studio album, Clann.

"We were determined to document the Clann Tour in some way and, thanks to videographers, Gebs and Lynda Eggett, managed to capture the Colchester Arts Centre show," says guitarist Andy Glass. "Clann Live includes a digital download of the live album and the entire unabridged concert film. It’s a 1hr 45min set covering most of Clann along with tracks from Sia, Light Up and the back catalogue. It was a cracking night!"

Clann Live: The Colchester Gathering will be available from the band's website and Bandcamp page.

Solstice will also be playing the Wokingham Festival on August 25, The Stables in Milton Keynes on 30 and Jellyman’s Mill, Kidderminster on 31.

Get tickets.

‘Clann Live’ releases on 1/8/25 - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Press)

Solstice: Clann Live: The Colchester Gathering

1. Firefly

2. Shout

3. Life

4. Plunk

5, Frippa

6. Earthsong

7. Bulbul Tarang

8. Wongle No. 9

9. Mount Ephraim

10. A New Day

11. Morning Light