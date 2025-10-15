"We are cooking." New Slipknot music is on the way, according to the band's drummer Eloy Casagrande

Newest Slipknot recruit Elon Casagrande has confirmed the band are working on new material. In an interview for YouTube channel Drummer's Review, the drummer explained the band had been working on a follow-up to 2022's The End, So Far, their third album to top the UK album charts.

"What I can tell you right now is that we are cooking, we are doing some new music, for sure," Casagrande confirms. "Since I joined the band, we have been working on some new ideas. We keep exchanging guitar riffs, drum beats, so we are always doing something."

Casagrande joined Slipknot in 2024, replacing drummer Jay Weinberg, who was dismissed in November the previous year after almost a decade in the band. Although Slipknot are generally coy about their new recruits - percussionist Michael Pfaff was referred to only as "Tortilla Man" until his identity was 'revealed' in 2022, three years after he joined the band - they confirmed Eloy had been recruited from his previous band Sepultura in April 2024.

Speaking to ProMark Drumsticks in October last year, Casagrande explained that part of his recruitment had involved working with the band on new material.

"I spent 10 days with the band," he recalled. "We were just jamming so we could check if there was some kind of chemistry between us. We spent, like, four or five days just recording new stuff. I think they wanted to check if I was able to compose some drum parts and to check if I was also able to record drums in the studio, because that's a whole different universe. So that was a very complete audition."

Although the band haven't released any new material since Eloy joined, in May 2024 they confirmed they had written a new song titled Long May You Die in a tantalizing post on Instagram.

In his interview for Drummer's Review, Casagrande confirmed the band had been consistently working on new ideas.

"We had also some jam sessions. So we have a lot of material right now," he explains. "We just have to sit and put everything together, start jamming, and it's happening. It already happened. It's gonna happen in the future. So new material is coming, for sure."

With their 25th anniversary seemingly wrapped up, 2026 could well be the start of something new for Slipknot...

Watch the full interview with Eloy Casagrande below.