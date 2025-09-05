The Last Dinner Party share new single The Scythe, announce shows in Ireland, the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand

The Last Dinner Party have shared a second single previewing their much-anticipated second album, From The Pyre.

The emergence of The Scythe follows on from the July release of the record's lead single This Is The Killer Speaking.



“This song began nine years ago, like a prophecy," says vocalist Abigail Morris. "I wrote it before I had known anything of grief or heartbreak, how a relationship ending feels exactly the same as that person dying,



"Once you know how it feels to lose someone, you enter a new realm from which you can never return. You’re trying to reach them telepathically through psychics or song lyrics (sometimes those two become the same), and sometimes they give you a reply.



"It can take nine years to realise you’re even grieving at all but once you do, you see them everywhere – in a robin, in a street fox, in a Wim Wenders film. The Scythe comes for everyone, and you shouldn’t be afraid about what’s on the other side."



Speaking about the song's emotional video, the group say, "From one angle it’s a celebration of all the relationships that make it so far, you both feel like you can live forever. From another, it’s the fantasy of imagining what it would look like if your parents had been able to grow old together."

The London-based quintet have also unveiled extensive tour plans in support of From The Pyre.



"We’re bringing our travelling troupe of mythmakers to the world, with a brand new show full of chaos, catharsis and light!" they proudly declare.

The shows in the Uk and Ireland will commence in Dublin on November 14 and run through to December 8, when the band will play the second of two 'homecoming' shows at Brixton Academy.

The group will start a five-date Australian tour on January 10, then play Auckland, New Zealand on January 22. After this, they have shows lined up in Europe for February / March.

Nov 14: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 17: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK

Nov 20: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Nov 23: Bridlington Spa, UK

Nov 26: Manchester Aviva Studios, UK

Nov 29: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Nov 30: Bristol The Prospect Building, UK



Dec 02: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 04: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Dec 05: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 07: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 08: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK



Jan 10: Perth Red Hill Auditorium, Australia

Jan 13: Adelaide AEC Theatre, Australia

Jan 15: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia

Jan 17: Sydney ICC Sydney Theatre, Australia

Jan 19: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Jan 22: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand



Feb 08: Lisbon Colisieu dos Recreios, Portugal

Feb 10: Madrid Sala La Riviera, Spain

Feb 11: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 13: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Feb 14: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Feb 16: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 17: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic

Feb 19: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 20: Warsaw COS Torwar, Poland

Feb 22: Berlin UFO im Velodrom, Germany

Feb 23: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 25: Paris Le Zénith, France

Feb 27: Brussels Forest National, Belgium



Mar 01: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Holland

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Mar 04: Stockholm Fållan, Sweden

Mar 06: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

