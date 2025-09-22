US prog rockers Elder unveil 18-minute new work Liminality/Dream State Return

Berlin-based US progressive rock quartet Elder have shared a brand new video for their 18-minute new song Liminality/Dream State Return, whch is released on vinyl and as a digital release through Stickman Records as of today.

The epic work was created when the band revisited a forgotten project in the studio after their heavy touring schedule; ragments of music written between Omens (2020) and Innate Passage (2022), material that never quite fit either album.

“After many years of making music together, it’s nice to know that we can still surprise ourselves," explains mainman Nick DiSalvo. "When we met in winter of 2024 to start preproduction for the next record, we didn’t expect that we’d actually end up making a new piece of music in the meantime, or rather finishing some business from the past. This track is yet another bridge between worlds for us, a song which wasn’t ripe for the albums during which it was composed, but not fitting in our upcoming album seven either.”

The band worked with longtime friend and filmmaker Malachi Cull, who created a short film for the new track, capturing the musically hypnotic journey, stream-of-consciousness lyrics and extended instrumental passages.

Liminality/Dream State Return is available on 180g translucent coke-bottle green vinyl with an etching on the B-side and packaged with a download card and artwork by Adam Hill, and asa digital release. The band are touring Europe with All Them Witches in October, with some dates of their own tooo. You cans ee all the band;s upcoming live dates below.

Pre-order Liminality/Dream State Return.

Liminality / Dream State Return - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Stickman Records)

Oct 6: UKGlasgow The Garage

Oct 7: UK Manchester Manchester Academy 2

Oct 8: UK Leeds Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

Oct 9: UK London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Oct 11: FRA Paris Le Bataclan

Oct 12: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Oct 14: NED Utrecht Tivoli/Vredenburg

Oct 15: NED Tilburg 013 Poppodium

Oct 17: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Oct 19: GER Berlin Tempodrom

Oct 20: POL Warsaw Progresja

Oct 21: CZE Prague Roxy

Oct 22: AUT Vienna Gasometer

Oct 23: ITA Milan Alcatraz

Oct 25: SWI Berne Bierhübeli

Oct 26: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz

Oct 2: SPA Madrid La Riviera

Headlining Dates:

Oct 28: POR Lisbon RCA Club (Elder only)

Oct 29: POR Porto Mouco (Elder only)

Oct 30: SPA Bilbao D8 Sorkuntza (Elder only)

Oct 31: FRA Toulouse La Cabane (Elder only)

Nov 1: FRA Vallet Westhill Festival (Elder only)

Get tickets.