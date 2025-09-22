US prog rockers Elder unveil 18-minute new work Liminality/Dream State Return
Berlin-based US progressive rock quartet Elder have released epic new song Liminality/Dream State Return on vinyl and digitally
Berlin-based US progressive rock quartet Elder have shared a brand new video for their 18-minute new song Liminality/Dream State Return, whch is released on vinyl and as a digital release through Stickman Records as of today.
The epic work was created when the band revisited a forgotten project in the studio after their heavy touring schedule; ragments of music written between Omens (2020) and Innate Passage (2022), material that never quite fit either album.
“After many years of making music together, it’s nice to know that we can still surprise ourselves," explains mainman Nick DiSalvo. "When we met in winter of 2024 to start preproduction for the next record, we didn’t expect that we’d actually end up making a new piece of music in the meantime, or rather finishing some business from the past. This track is yet another bridge between worlds for us, a song which wasn’t ripe for the albums during which it was composed, but not fitting in our upcoming album seven either.”
The band worked with longtime friend and filmmaker Malachi Cull, who created a short film for the new track, capturing the musically hypnotic journey, stream-of-consciousness lyrics and extended instrumental passages.
Liminality/Dream State Return is available on 180g translucent coke-bottle green vinyl with an etching on the B-side and packaged with a download card and artwork by Adam Hill, and asa digital release. The band are touring Europe with All Them Witches in October, with some dates of their own tooo. You cans ee all the band;s upcoming live dates below.
Pre-order Liminality/Dream State Return.
Edler October European tour dates
Oct 6: UKGlasgow The Garage
Oct 7: UK Manchester Manchester Academy 2
Oct 8: UK Leeds Leeds Beckett Students’ Union
Oct 9: UK London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Oct 11: FRA Paris Le Bataclan
Oct 12: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique
Oct 14: NED Utrecht Tivoli/Vredenburg
Oct 15: NED Tilburg 013 Poppodium
Oct 17: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Oct 19: GER Berlin Tempodrom
Oct 20: POL Warsaw Progresja
Oct 21: CZE Prague Roxy
Oct 22: AUT Vienna Gasometer
Oct 23: ITA Milan Alcatraz
Oct 25: SWI Berne Bierhübeli
Oct 26: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz
Oct 2: SPA Madrid La Riviera
Headlining Dates:
Oct 28: POR Lisbon RCA Club
(Elder only)
Oct 29: POR Porto Mouco (Elder only)
Oct 30: SPA Bilbao D8 Sorkuntza (Elder only)
Oct 31: FRA Toulouse La Cabane (Elder only)
Nov 1: FRA Vallet Westhill Festival (Elder only)
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
