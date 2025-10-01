Lunatic Soul reveal softer side with album cycle-closing video for The New End

Lunatic Soul bring their current album cycle to a close with the gentle and reflective new single, The New End, for which they have just shared a new video.

The song is taken from their latest album, The World Under Unsun, whch is released through InsideOut Music on October 31. The World Under Unsun is the band's eighth album and helps form what Mariusz Duda is calling “The Circle of Life and Death”, a cohesive story in which a solitary artist-traveller journeys between life and death.

“The New End is a farewell piece, a song that closes an important chapter of life, summing it up, ends the new Lunatic Soul album and at the same time the entire story made up of eight albums," the Lunatic Soul and Riverside frontman explains. "It speaks of the fact that even if something comes to an end, it will forever remain a part of us."

Duda has previously shared videos for the album title track and The Prophecy.

The World Under Unsun will be available in a variety of vinyl variants, all coming in a gatefold sleeve on 180g vinyl with 4-page LP booklet from InsideOutMusic in Europe, as a limited 2CD Mediabook and as a digital album.

Pre-order The World Under Unsun.

LUNATIC SOUL - The New End (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On