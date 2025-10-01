Lunatic Soul reveal softer side with album cycle-closing video for The New End
Riverside frontman Mariusz Duda will release his eighth Lunactic Soul album, The World Under Unsun, in October
Lunatic Soul bring their current album cycle to a close with the gentle and reflective new single, The New End, for which they have just shared a new video.
The song is taken from their latest album, The World Under Unsun, whch is released through InsideOut Music on October 31. The World Under Unsun is the band's eighth album and helps form what Mariusz Duda is calling “The Circle of Life and Death”, a cohesive story in which a solitary artist-traveller journeys between life and death.
“The New End is a farewell piece, a song that closes an important chapter of life, summing it up, ends the new Lunatic Soul album and at the same time the entire story made up of eight albums," the Lunatic Soul and Riverside frontman explains. "It speaks of the fact that even if something comes to an end, it will forever remain a part of us."
Duda has previously shared videos for the album title track and The Prophecy.
The World Under Unsun will be available in a variety of vinyl variants, all coming in a gatefold sleeve on 180g vinyl with 4-page LP booklet from InsideOutMusic in Europe, as a limited 2CD Mediabook and as a digital album.
Pre-order The World Under Unsun.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
