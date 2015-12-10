Delain announce Lunar Prelude EP

Delain have announced an eight-track EP titled Lunar Prelude.

It’s set for release on February 19, 2016, via Napalm Records, and features two new tracks, four live cuts, an alternative take on Don’t Look Back and an orchestral version of Suckerpunch.

A statement from the band reads: “Our latest album The Human Contradiction has taken us on a great ride, performing hundreds of stages around the globe for all of you.

“We barely managed to catch our breaths from our most recent tours, yet we’ve already got some new music that we simply can’t wait to share.

“In preparation of our next full length studio album, we’d like to present to you Lunar Prelude – a collection of several brand new tracks, a new version of a familiar one, and live versions of some our favourite The Human Contradiction tracks.”

The EP is now available to pre-order.

Delain will head out on the road across North America with Nightwish in early 2016. They made guitarist Merel Bechtold a permanent member in October.

Lunar Prelude tracklist