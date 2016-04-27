Delain announce plans to film 10th anniversary Amsterdam show

Delain have announced they’ll play a one-off show in the Netherlands to mark the 10th anniversary of the release of their debut album Lucidity.
They’ll play at the Paradiso Amsterdam on December 10 – and the performance will be recorded and filmed for a future live package.
The band say: “We find ourselves looking back at a decade of rocking stages all over the world. Four albums, two EPs, and 10 years later, we feel that we need to celebrate this milestone properly.
“We are planning to go all out for this one. Best of all, the entire show will be recorded and made available on DVD, Blu-ray, CD, vinyl, and digital download.”
To help get the project off the ground, the band have launched a PledgeMusic campaign. They’re offering signed copies of the finished package, along with anniversary t-shirts, and Timo Somers’ custom Aristides guitar.
Delain will also donate 15% of all money raised after they reach their target to the Sophie Lancaster Foundation.
Prior to their date in Amsterdam, the band will head out on the road across Europe in support of their Lunar Prelude EP. Their as-yet-untitled fifth album is expected to be released later this year.
Delain European tour 2016
Oct 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Oct 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Oct 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 19: Berlin Columbia-Theater, Germany
Oct 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 22: Zlin Masters of Rock Club, Czech Republic
Oct 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Oct 27: Vienna Szene, Austria
Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain
Nov 03: Toulouse Metronum, France
Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France
Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Dec 10: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands