Delain announce plans to film 10th anniversary Amsterdam show

Delain have announced they’ll play a one-off show in the Netherlands to mark the 10th anniversary of the release of their debut album Lucidity.

They’ll play at the Paradiso Amsterdam on December 10 – and the performance will be recorded and filmed for a future live package.

The band say: “We find ourselves looking back at a decade of rocking stages all over the world. Four albums, two EPs, and 10 years later, we feel that we need to celebrate this milestone properly.

“We are planning to go all out for this one. Best of all, the entire show will be recorded and made available on DVD, Blu-ray, CD, vinyl, and digital download.”

To help get the project off the ground, the band have launched a PledgeMusic campaign. They’re offering signed copies of the finished package, along with anniversary t-shirts, and Timo Somers’ custom Aristides guitar.

Delain will also donate 15% of all money raised after they reach their target to the Sophie Lancaster Foundation.

Prior to their date in Amsterdam, the band will head out on the road across Europe in support of their Lunar Prelude EP. Their as-yet-untitled fifth album is expected to be released later this year.

Delain European tour 2016

Oct 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Oct 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 19: Berlin Columbia-Theater, Germany

Oct 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 22: Zlin Masters of Rock Club, Czech Republic

Oct 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Oct 27: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain

Nov 03: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France

Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Dec 10: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands