Lunatic Soul announce new studio album The World Under Unsun

Riverside frontman Mariusz Duda has announced that his Lunatic Soul project will release their latest album, The World Under Unsun, through InsideOut Music on October 31.

He has also shared a video for the band's brand new single, the elegiac The Prophecy, which follows the release of the title track of the new album back in June.

“The Prophecy is one of the more “rock-oriented” tracks on the upcoming Lunatic Soul double album The World Under Unsun, closer to what I usually offered in Riverside," Duda says of the new song. "At the same time, it’s also among the most melodic ones, especially thanks to its catchy chorus.

"Lyrically, it speaks about the situation when an artist only gains fame after their death. We’ve all probably encountered this phenomenon - when, after an artist’s passing, their work suddenly attracts more attention, new fans appear, and the number of streams and album sales rises. The song’s protagonist is therefore an artist who has just learned, from ‘The Prophecy’, that he will only achieve the fame he longed for after his death. Fortunately, the composition itself is not pessimistic. You can hear hope in it. Musically, the track is epic, emotional, and uplifting.”

The new album has been recorded, mixed and mastered by Magda and Robert Srzedniccy at Serakos Studio, Warsaw, Poland, featuring a total of 14 tracks across almost 90 minutes of playing time. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

The World Under Unsun” will be available in a variety of vinyl variants, all coming in a gatefold sleeve on 180g vinyl with 4-page LP booklet from InsideOutMusic in Europe, as a limited 2CD Mediabook and as a digital album.

Pre-order The World Under Unsun.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Lunatic Soul: The World Under Unsun

CD1

1. The World Under Unsun

2. Loop of Fate

3. Good Memories Don’t Want to Die

4. Monsters

5. The Prophecy

6. Mind Obscured, Heart Eclipsed

7. Torn in Two