Creeper share new single Prey For The Night, another typically understated gem from the goth-punk giants

The excitement around the release of Creeper’s forthcoming new album Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death is ramping up. The record, due out on 31st October next month, has already been heralded by two excellent singles and a mighty-fine Metal Hammer bundle (available from here) and now the Southampton goth-rockers have shared another new cut. Built on a pulsing 80s synth hook and driving beat, Prey For The Night explodes into the sort of bells and whistles chorus that the six-piece have made their trademark, one that Jim Steinman would be proud of.

The follow-up and sequel record to 2023’s Sanguivore, Sanguivore II has already had two ace, epically-sized singles released from it in Headstones and Blood Magick (It’s A Ritual). Frontman Will Gould has explained that the album will pick up where the storyline of Sanguivore left off.

“Beneath the flashing neon of a distant dream, a rock and roll nightmare is coming true,” he stated. “A vampire band rampages across 1980s America, leaving only corpses behind. But on the horizon, a shadow stirs.

“Part slasher, part satanic panic nightmare, a new force rises through the mist, ready to hunt the hunter. The Mistress Of Death is a vampire huntress on a path to end this vampire bloodline for good. But can she stake their hearts before the final curtain falls?”

All of which makes perfect sense that it’s coming out on Halloween. There’s still just over a month to go but, in the meantime, have a listen to its latest teaser:

Prey For The Night - YouTube Watch On