In Flames in live video for Everything's Gone

In Flames have released footage of their performance of Everything’s Gone from upcoming live DVD Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg.

The live package is released on September 23 via Nuclear Blast Records. It was recorded in November 2014 during the band’s performances at Hovet in Stockholm and Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Guitarist Bjorn Gelotte said: “This DVD is for everyone who has been following our career. We have songs from the early years, the middle years and the new era.

“It has to be fun for us to play but also fun for the audience to watch and we try to get a good flow with nice dynamics and different songs.”

The band previously issued a behind-the-scenes video plugging the DVD, as well as a trailer.

In Flames drummer Daniel Svensson left the band last year to spend more time with his family. They have not yet announced his replacement.

The band play at Knotfest Japan on November 6 before a UK tour in January of 2017.

In Flames 2017 UK tour

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London Peninsula Square

