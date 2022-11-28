The best Cyber Monday deals under $50: Headphones, record players, collectables and more

Cyber Monday is now well under way and so far we've been really impressed with the amount of great Cyber Monday music deals that have crossed our path.

But with everyone keeping a closer eye on their cash just now, we've also noticed some brilliant bargains coming in at less than $50 - such as this amazing deal on the Jlab Go Air Pop which are down from $24.88 to just $9.88 (opens in new tab) in a choice of five colours: Black, blue, grey, pink and purple. That's simply an incredible discount. And it doesn't end there as we've picked out our favourite Cyber Monday deals for under $50 below.

(opens in new tab) JLab Go Air Pop: Was $24.88 , now $9.88 (opens in new tab)

This is the best deal on a pair of Bluetooth in-ear headphones we're likely to see this Cyber Monday. Less than $10 for a pair of neat headphones which offer 32 hours of playback from a single charge. Nice!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Were $149 , now $49 (opens in new tab)

Here’s a brilliant Black Friday bargain on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. They’re down $100 at Walmart. Active Noise Cancelling and great audio for less than 70 dollars? Amazing!

(opens in new tab) JBL Clip 4: Was $79.95 , now $44.95 (opens in new tab)

Amazon have reduced the price of the JBL Clip portable Bluetooth speaker by 44% to celebrate Cyber Monday. 10 hour of play time from a single charge is pretty good too!

(opens in new tab) Crosley Voyager: Was $99.95 , now $49.95 (opens in new tab)

BestBuy have spun $50 off the price of this all-in-one record player from Crosley. You can, of course, plug in your speakers but there’s also a built in speaker for quick use. A great option for those new to vinyl.

(opens in new tab) Motorhead: Ace of Spades 3LP: $59.98 , now $39.83 (opens in new tab)

This is the triple vinyl edition of Motorhead's classic Ace of Spades album which was reissued to commemorate the record's 40th anniversary. Along with studio tracks and live cuts, this 180g 3LP version also features a 20-page book, previously unpublished photos and original song lyrics.

(opens in new tab) Vibes High-Fidelity earplugs: Were $33.99 , now $23.16 (opens in new tab)

These earplugs by Vibes are discreet and perfect for use whether you’re a music fan enjoying a show or musician rocking out at home. Buy a pair from Amazon this Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Funko Pop! Albums: Iron Maiden Powerslave: Was $24.99 , now $15.80 (opens in new tab)

This Funko Pop! Album entry celebrating Iron Maiden’s Powerslave is one of our favourites from the toy giant’s massive catalogue. Not only do you get mean-looking pharaoh Eddie, but the package also features the stunning Powerslave cover art. On sale at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: Was $54.99 , now $34.99 (opens in new tab)

Looking for 4K streaming straight out the box for use on your HDR TV? Then this is exactly what you need. It’s faster than previous models, supports Wi-Fi 6 and you can link all your favourite streaming services including Disney+ (opens in new tab) and Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Fire 7” tablet 16GB: Was $59.99 , now $39.99 (opens in new tab)

There a 33% saving on this 7-inch Fire tablet at Amazon for Cyber Monday. It’s the latest tablet in the range and has 16GB of storage - perfect for web browsing on watching streaming services (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) RETMSR portable charger: Was $49.99 , now $32.29 (opens in new tab)

There’s nothing worse than losing phone battery power when you’re in a busy field of music fans, so packing a portable power bank is pretty much essential. This model at Amazon has a 30000mAh Li-ion battery to give you enough power to see you through the final headline slot.

