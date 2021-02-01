Best earplugs for concerts 2021: Protect your hearing when live shows and festivals return

While the world of live music has been largely halted due to the pandemic, a new year brings fresh hope of a return to some sort of normality as 2021 progresses – and when it comes to gigs and festivals, looking after your hearing is of paramount importance, and that where choosing the best earplugs for concerts comes in.

Why is hearing protection important? Repeated exposure to loud volumes can damage your hearing with the British Tinnitus Association reporting that 30% of people will experience the condition at some point in their lives.

Yeah, we know nothing beats the thrill of standing right in front of a band playing at full stage volume, and you might worry that it just won't feel the same if you wear hearing protection. However, you don't need to worry, as the best earplugs for live music are designed to safeguard your lugs while letting in all the good stuff.

It’s also worth noting that not every earplug is created equal – some offer all day comfort for festival shenanigans, while others will protect your hearing to greater levels than others, while some are so good at filtering incredible sound into your lugs that you'll hardly notice you're wearing hearing protection. And those are the beauties we're focusing on in our guide to the best earplugs.

The best earplugs for concerts: The Louder Choice

(Image credit: Flare Audio)

Protecting your hearing at live shows and festivals, and especially if you’re playing an instrument loud, is something you should take seriously, but it’s important that on your quest to save yourself from tinnitus, you don’t completely shut out the thing you enjoy the most: music.

For that reason, our top pick for best earplugs for concerts is the Flare Audio Isolate Aluminium. The inclusion of bone conduction into these earplugs is more than a marketing gimmick – we find it genuinely gives us the ability to pick out details in live music which would otherwise be muffled.

For larger shows and if you’re playing in a band, we’d opt for the Fender Musician Series earplugs on account of their low cost and high protection performance.

The best earplugs for concerts: Product guide

(Image credit: Flare Audio)

1. Flare Audio Isolate Aluminium Earplugs The overall best earplugs for concerts and festivals Price: £25/$22.50 | Materials: Aluminium, foam | Noise reduction: Not stated Prime £15 View at Amazon Versatile Lets in good amount of detail Durable build No noise reduction rating given

Admittedly, there isn’t a huge amount of scope for innovation and technology in the world of earplugs, which is why it’s good to see something new from the Flare Audio Isolate Aluminium earplugs. The innovation comes in the shape of a small aluminium block which is housed within the foam, allowing you to reduce noise levels but still hear detail within music thanks to bone conduction.

In practice we found this works well, and the fact they are among the smallest plugs on display here meant they scored highly on every count, with the exception of official noise reduction ratings, where the owners are a little cagier. Still, natural skepticism aside, the Isolate earplugs gave us little to be concerned about in real world usage.

(Image credit: Fender)

2. Fender Musician Series Ear Plugs The best earplugs to keep you safe from loud volumes Price: £7.95/$10 | Materials: Silicone | Noise reduction: 27dB Prime £7.95 View at Amazon Ace for standing close to the stage Reusable Budget friendly Not the softest

Our second entry is from one of music’s more familiar brands. The American-made Fender Musician Series plugs are built to withstand the full force of stage volume, delivering an impressive 27dB NRR. They’re also reusable, inexpensive and don’t make you look like an alien.

If heavier music is your thing, and the shows you attend are typically loud, then these could be the best ear plugs for you.

(Image credit: Vibes)

3. Vibes High Fidelity The best earplugs for not looking like you're wearing any Price: £25/$23.99 | Material: Silicone | Noise reduction: 22db Prime £21.95 View at Amazon Slick design Suitable for all ear sizes Well suited to loud music They sell out regularly

The Vibes High Fidelity earplugs focus on reducing (attenuating) volume, employing special filters to fine-tune certain damaging frequencies. Overall noise is reduced, but without muffling the sound. If you're used to using cheap foam options, you'll know what we mean by 'muffled'. That's not the case with these.

The design and build is super cool too. Once they're in your ears, the low profile and clear plastic housing means you'll barely know they're there, and neither will anyone else.

(Image credit: Alpine)

4. Alpine MusicSafe Pro Earplugs The best earplugs for festival use Price: £22/$29.99 | Materials: Thermoplastic | Noise reduction: 14.3dB / 15.7dB / 16dB Prime £20.89 View at Amazon Interchangeable filters Differing levels of noise attenuation Carry case included Definition gets lost at times

As one of the bigger names in ear and hearing protection, the Alpine MusicSafe Pro ear plugs are always worth checking out. The good news is that they are superb for most applications, with interchangeable filters ensuring differing levels of noise attenuation depending on the situation.

The kit comes complete with a carrying case, cleaning fluid and a cable to hold them safely together, making this a pretty compelling package.

(Image credit: Earos)

5. Earos One Cheap but effective protection for musicians Price: £30/$40 | Material: Silicone | Noise reduction: 17 – 25db £104.21 View at Amazon Comfortable Great price Superb noise protection A bit unwieldy

If you’re a musician who is looking for a cracking set of earplugs, then the excellent Earos One are a great fit. Sure, they can also be used by live music fans, but musicians will see the biggest benefit as they were conceived by a former Director of the MIT Acoustics And Vibratory Lab.

They’re perhaps a bit unwieldy, but they’re comfortable when fitted and they'll make your time on stage much more bearable thanks to their Medical grade TPE tips.

(Image credit: Eargrace)

6. Eargrace High Fidelity Earplugs Enjoy good live sound without damaging your hearing Price: £15.99/$16.99 | Materials: Silicone | Noise reduction: 23dB Prime £15.99 View at Amazon Superb value Blocks out high pitch noises too Durable carry case included A tad uncomfy during longer use

Look on any large online retailer and you’ll find countless, almost identical models but the Eargrace High Fidelity stand out for a number of reasons. First among them is the combination of attenuation filters, which ensure you hear the full musical frequency spectrum but at a reduced volume, and a number of handy accessories like a case, cleaning brush and connecting cord.

We doubt they’d last years of festivals without falling apart, but as an entry point into hearing protection at a sensible cost they’re easy to recommend.

(Image credit: EarLabs)

7. EarLabs dBud These mid-range earplugs deliver the perfect blend Price: £40/$59 | Materials: Silicone/Foam | Noise reduction: 11dB / 24dB Check Amazon Three eartip sizes included Two settings for noise reduction Built-in acoustic filter Not much

Sitting a step above the cheap and cheerful models, yet not quite in the high end, comes the EarLabs dBud earplugs. We like the combination of both foam and silicone buds, in a range of sizes, meaning you can find the perfect fit for you easily.

Overall construction and durability is high, meaning the dBuds could feasibly last a few years of shows and festivals before they need replacing.

(Image credit: Mpow)

8. Mpow Foam Ear Plugs The best earplugs for fair-weather gig-goers Price: £10.99/$13.99 | Materials: Foam | Noise reduction: 32dB Prime £9.34 View at Amazon 60 pairs for a small price Disposable and hygienic Good level of protection Not great for the planet

As a very low-end option, the Mpow Foam Ear Plugs could be handy to keep in the car for use in emergencies. A pack contains 60 pairs, and each offers a highly respectable 32dB of protection from external noise.

We wouldn’t advocate them as a long-term solution, but as a handy back-up you could do a lot worse than invest in a pack.

(Image credit: Etyomic Music)

9. Etymotic Music Pro Earplugs Great active hearing protection, but it comes at a premium Price: £269/$299 | Materials: Not stated | Noise reduction: 9dB /15dB Prime £349.95 View at Amazon Auto-adjust hearing protection Provides two levels of protection Case, cleaning kit and neck cord included Expensive

At the top end of the line-up we have the Etymotic Music Pro active ear plugs. These employ an electronic circuit which automatically adjusts to changing sound levels. In practice, this means that noise below a certain level passes through freely, but then if the plugs detect a raised volume level they spring into life.

Yes, they are the priciest models on display here, but with them comes a level of technology and smarts that the other models can’t compete with.

The best earplugs for concerts: Buying advice

If you’re looking at earplugs for concerts, it’s likely for one of two reasons. Either your hearing is perfect and you’d like to keep it that way, or your ears have taken a battering over the years and you don’t want to make things worse and land yourself with tinnitus.

Whatever your reason, dedicated hearing protectors are a very wise purchase for anyone who loves live music – or works in a noisy job. As with the best headphones, most hearing protection tends to fall in one of two brackets: over-ear and in-ear. We’re not going to dwell too much on the differences as they should be fairly self-explanatory, however in this best earplugs guide we’ve, rather obviously, opted for in-ears instead of bulky ear defenders.

Within those two brackets, however, there is a fair amount of difference, and you get what you pay for too. You could put a small amount of cash into something cheap, yet ultimately disposable, or you could invest in something that will see you through many years of gigs and festivals.

A decent barometer of performance comes in measuring the levels of noise a product offers protection from. For example, any ear protection sold in the United States must be tested according to American National Standards (ANSI), upon which it is given a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR).

However, attending a concert with a decibel level of 100dB and wearing 33dB-rated earplugs doesn’t mean the new level is 67dB. No, that would be far too simple! Instead, there’s a formula: deduct 7 from the NRR rating and divide the resulting number by two. This is the amount of protection on offer.

So, continuing the same example; a 100dB concert would be reduced to 87dB by wearing ear protection rated at 33dB.

What else to look for when buying hearing protection

Once you have an idea of the level of protection you need, you can decide what form you want your earplugs to take. Cheaper models use inferior materials to keep costs low, and they can also lack any kind of filtering, which is something that enables certain frequencies to pass through the earplugs to enhance your listening experience.

At the higher end, you’ll find interchangeable filters, higher spec materials and custom-moulded models designed to fit your ear canal specifically. Now you know what you're looking for, hit the 'product guide & reviews' button above to check out some of the best earplugs for concerts available today.