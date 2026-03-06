Reggae-rock, Southern ballads and the sound of black metal melting: the 9 heavy new tracks that everyone needs to hear this week

What’s that big yellow ball in the sky? Bloody hell, it seems like spring has finally sprung, and not a moment too soon, either! The only thing better than seeing the sun shine again has been all the sick new metal we’ve heard over the last seven days, with the likes of Skindred, Sevendust and As Everything Unfolds all dropping top-shelf stuff.

Before we get into that, though, we need to discuss the results of last week’s poll. Arch Enemy and Lamb Of God proved popular with their latest tracks, To The Last Breath and Blunt Force Blues respectively, but the fan-favourites were the about-to-retire Sepultura and their single The Place. Not a bad way to see yourselves out, lads!

Now, we have a whole new batch of bands begging for your approval. Listen to what they’ve got below, then cast your vote in our poll. The cycle never ends!

Skindred – Can I Get A

Wales’ reggae-rock masters lift the pedal off the metal on their latest single. Can I Get A is a chilled-out anthem with acoustic guitars, but it’s still as catchy as the flu, starting with a catchy refrain and returning to it again and again. It’s another promising snapshot of new album You Got This, which is set to drop on April 17 via Earache.

Sevendust – Unbreakable

Unsung heroes of the nu metal era and beyond, Sevendust continue the lead-up to their 15th album One with streamlined rocker Unbreakable. It’s Sevendust being Sevendust, with singer Lajon Witherspoon laying down some heroic vocals atop John Connolly and Clint Lowery’s chugging riffs, but if that’s what got them through the last 30 years, why should they change now? Hear more when One drops on May 1.

Blackbraid – Celestial Bloodlust

Arguably the fastest-rising band in black metal, Blackbraid announced a surprise EP Nocturnal Womb earlier this week, then released it today (March 6). Single Celestial Bloodlust is another lightning-quick onslaught from the Native American project, full of scathing guitar melodies. The EP’s title track is just as nasty, whereas the finale is an acoustic reinterpretation of 2022 track Barefoot Ghost Dance On Blood-Soaked Soil. You can listen to the full thing wherever you normally listen to your music now.

Black Stone Cherry – Deep

Black Stone Cherry get personal on brand-new ballad Deep, which deals with guitarist Ben Wells and his wife’s experiences with infertility and, later, a miscarriage. Naturally, it’s a dusty and emotional track from the Kentucky rockers, with powerful lyrics sung by frontman Chris Robertson: “The cruelest joke to ever play, raise my hopes and watch them fade.” You can listen to the song and its parent EP, Celebrate, as of today.

As Everything Unfolds – Denial

No prizes for guessing which emotion Denial is about. The new single from UK metalcore hopefuls As Everything Unfolds deals with loved ones who refuse to accept that they need help, and it matches the heaviness of that theme with moody verses and bittersweet choruses. It’s taken from the band’s third album Did You Ask To Be Set Free?, due out on April 10 via Century Media.

Venom – Lay Down Your Soul

44 years ago, black metal pioneers Venom demanded that you “lay down your souls for the gods rock’n’roll!” Now, they’re doing it again, apparently. Lay Down Your Soul is an unsurprisingly raw first taste of the trio’s impending album Into Oblivion, throwing back to the sound that terrified the British mainstream and inspired a bunch of devil-worshipping bands around the rest of Europe.

Trelldom – By The Word

By The Word sounds like your favourite black metal band melting. The first single from Norwegian band Trelldom’s upcoming release of the same name, it’s a mess of discordant guitars and incomprehensible drum patterns. Expect more glorious delirium to come from Gaahl and the boys on May 29.

Portrayal Of Guilt – Ecstasy / Human Terror

Oh, Portrayal Of Guilt, now you’re just spoiling us! The hardcore hellions released not one, but two shots of hideousness with the one-two punch of Ecstasy and Human Terror. As if that weren’t enough, they’ve also announced that their new album, …Beginning Of The End, will come out on April 24. They might be the most generous snarling destructive force we’ve ever seen.

Dirge – Endless Night

Indian post-metal dealers Dirge have returned with Endless Night: an unsurprisingly slow-burning but ultimately crushing piece of music. The slow-burning track sounds like Cult Of Luna and Amenra with a hot poker up their ass, doing everything they can to destroy everything. It’s the first single of their unannounced, as-yet-untiled third album, which is expected to drop at some point this year. If the rest of the material is half as ferocious as this, it’s going to be a blinder.