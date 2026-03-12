“I know Deftones don’t like to be coined as nu metal, but…”: Nu metal favourites Papa Roach have just named the best nu metal songs of all time – and, yes, one of them picked Last Resort

Beloved nu metal band Papa Roach have revealed what they consider to be the essential nu metal songs.

In a new video published via the California four-piece’s social media pages, each member revealed their pick for the genre’s greatest achievement. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix goes first, ultimately picking Break Stuff by scenemates Limp Bizkit, although he admits he’s tempted to go with Last Resort: his band’s own signature song, which has been certified six-times Platinum in the United States.

Then, bassist Tobin Esperance picks Blind, the 1994 single by Korn, which is considered to be one of the songs that kicked off the nu metal generation. “The first time I heard that opening intro to Blind I was like, ‘Oh shit, this is something that I haven’t heard before,’” he remembers.

Drummer Tony Palermo chooses My Own Summer (Shove It), the hit 1997 single by Deftones. “I know Deftones don’t like to be coined as nu metal, but Shove It is up there,” he says. Lastly, with no false modesty, guitarist Jerry Horton says that Last Resort was the best of the best.

Papa Roach formed in Vacaville, California in 1993. After self-releasing their 1997 debut album Old Friends From Young Years, they signed with major label DreamWorks in 1999 and began working on their breakthrough effort, 2000’s Infest. Last Resort was the lead single and second track from the album and was an instant hit, topping the UK Rock & Metal and US Alternative Airplay charts.

The band released their latest album, Ego Trip, in 2022 and are currently working on its follow-up. In an interview with Wikimetal earlier this week, Shaddix said that their next album is in its “finalisation process”, with a target release date of later this year. He also confirmed that recent singles Wake Up Calling, Braindead and Even If It Kills Me will be part of the tracklisting.

“This next one is quite a journey,” the singer said of the new music. “I really feel like, with Ego Trip, we found our rhythm. I think we're continuing from where we left off on that one, only going even deeper.”

Papa Roach have Asian and Australian tour dates booked for the spring, and they’ll play US and European festivals in the summer. In November, they’ll headline an arena tour of the UK. See dates and get details via their website.