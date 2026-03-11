With up to 33% off vinyl storage in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, there's never been a better time to organise your wax. Here's 9 of my top picks for record collectors
Amazon Spring Deal Days is here and it's brought discounts to a range of vinyl storage units covering a range of budgets - get in quick
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Amazon is currently holding its first big sales event of the year in the shape of the Spring Deal Days event which is running between March 10-16.
I've already picked out some cracking CD and vinyl deals - and if your looking for somewhere to keep all your new purchases, I've also scoured the sale for vinyl record storage solutions. Of course, some of these would also make ideal places to keep your piles of CDs too.
With Mother's Day arriving on March 15, Amazon Spring Deal Days is also a good time to pick up a gift or two - and I've highlighted a number of Mother's Day gift ideas that cover a range of budgets.
Read more
- Best vinyl record storage: Look after your vinyl
- How to store your vinyl: The ultimate guide
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.