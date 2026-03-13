"The masks are sanitised now." Slipknot's former drummer is selling memorabilia collected during his time with Bruce Springsteen, Against Me! and Suicidal Tendencies
A portion of Jay Weinberg's sales will benefit the MusiCares charity
Slipknot's former drummer Jay Weinberg is offering fans the chance to buy some of the stuff he's accrued over a 17-year career, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the MusiCares charity.
Weinberg – who has played for Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Against Me!, Madball and most recently Suicidal Tendencies – will open his Reverb shop on March 18. Among the items on offer are the kit he used on Springsteen's Working on a Dream 2009 world tour, Slipknot drums, masks and coveralls, signed studio-used drum heads and much more.
"When I first joined [Slipknot], I only had one mask" he explains. "I didn’t even think to ask for a backup. Later on I realised I should probably have extras in case something broke during a show.
"So I made some backups and started painting them, giving them different character as they aged and wore down. I’ve cleaned them since, so they’re sanitised now, but they’re still artefacts from a really significant period of time. There’s also a two-piece outfit that was used in the music video for Yen and in the photoshoot for the album The End, So Far."
Visit his Reverb page to sign up and be notified when the items are on sale.
Weinberg announced his departure from Suicidal Tendencies earlier this year, citing impending fatherhood with his partner Chloe as the reason for leaving.
In a statement, the drummer explained that he has created a "proper at-home creative space" which will allow him to work on several projects before turning his focus on his new family.
"As an exciting and busy 2026 takes shape, I'd like to thank Suicidal Tendencies for bringing me onboard for an incredible year and a half of shows!," he wrote. "What an absolute blast. With Chloe's and my first child on the way, I've been dedicating time to passion projects like Portraits of an Apparition, a growing series of collaborations, finally building a proper at-home creative space, and some new in-the-works projects that I can't quite announce just yet. Although there's a lot of work left to complete over the next five months, it's been a joy to commit to finally getting these things across their artistic finish lines before my focus naturally shifts to becoming a first-time father.
"Though I won't be jamming with the fellas, I can't possibly overstate the love and respect I have for them, the Suicidal Army and extended family, and all the cyco fans I've met across six continents playing shows with one of my favourite bands!
"Mike, Dean, Ben, and Tye: you guys picked up a friend when he was down, and gave him the opportunity to truly feel the message of You Can't Bring Me Down at a time when he needed it the most. I can't thank you enough for that, and I can't wait to see what you all do next."
The first fruits of his projects will be a new song, titled Drone Operator, featuring NOWHERE2RUN. It will premiere on his official YouTube page on March 13 at 4pm.
