Amazon’s Spring Deal Days is running until March 16 in the UK and if you want some spending money along with an epic VPN discount, this is the deal for you.

That's because NordVPN is offering a £50 Amazon gift card when you sign up to its two-year Ultimate plan. It usually costs £381.36 for 24-months, but Nord have knocked 67% off the price and you can get a sub for £124.56 - that works out at £5.19/month.

The Ultimate plan offers a range of services including a secure and speedy VPN, anti-malware and browsing protection, ad blocker, scam call protection, a password manager and 1 TB of cloud storage.

If you're looking for a VPN service with 67% off the usual price and would like an Amazon gift card worth £50 to spend in the Spring Deal Days event thrown into the bargain, this is the deal for you. Rather than spend £381.36 on a two-year plan, you can now get NordVPN for £124.56 PLUS the gift card. Grab this discount now before it's gone.

Alternatively, you can go for the NordVPN Plus package and claim a £20 Amazon gift card, with a two-year plan reduced by a whopping 73% - down from £266.16 to £69.36 - a monthly price of just £2.89/month.

Amazon has also launched a Spring sale for NordVPN Complete - a digital code for a one-year bundle combining VPN and cybersecurity software. It's down from £89.99 to £43.49 - a saving of 52%.

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is running until March 16 in the UK and there’s some amazing bargains to grab right now on CDs and records, vinyl storage and you can also claim three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited if you're a new subscriber and sign up before April 2.

What is a VPN?

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch your subscribed TV and film streaming services such as Disney+, Paramount+, and iPlayer when you're out of the UK on holiday or with work.

To use them, simply install a VPN such as Nord VPN, choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN and you're good to go.