Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell dead at 64: “His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever”

Former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has died at the age of 64.

His death was announced via a statement from Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, the band also featuring his sons Todd, Dane andTyla Campbell.

The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation.



Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as “Bampi.” He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever.



“We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time.”

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Campbell, who was born in Pontypridd, Wales, in 1961, was the guitarist in Motörhead from 1984 to their demise in 2015, following the death of frontman Lemmy,

Campbell was Influenced by guitarists such as Tony Iommi, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix when he was starting out. At the age of 12, he saw Hawkwind with Lemmy on bass and vocals, later recalling asking his future bandmate for his autograph.

He joined his first band, Contrast, at the age of 13, and later played in another local band, Rocktopus. In 1979, he co-founded NWOBHM band Persian Risk in 1979, playing on two singles, 1981’s Calling for You and 1982’s Ridin’ High.

In 1984, following the departure of Mötörhead guitarist Brian Robertson, Campnell auditioned for the band alongside fellow six-stringer Michael ‘Würzel’ Burston. Lemmy later claimed he could decide between the pair, so he hired them both. The pair made their debut on 1984 compilation No Remorse, co-writing and playing on four new songs.

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Campbell made his full studio debut on Motörhead’s 1986 album Orgasmatron. He would go on to play on 16 album with the band, up to 2015’s Bad Magic. After the departure of Würzel in 1995, he was the band’s sole guitarist.

After Motörhead disbanded following Lemmy’s passing in December 2015, Campbell formed Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, going on to release an EP and four albums, the most recent of which was 2023’s Kings Of The Abyss. He also released a solo album, Old Lions Still Roar, in 2019.

“For about four months [after Motörhead broke up] I didn’t know what to do. I was so exhausted I considered retiring completely,” Campbell told Classic Rock in 2023. “But my eldest boy, Todd, had a thirtieth birthday party in Cardiff, there was a live band we got up and jammed some covers, and it felt so good we carried on. In fact the party was two years before Lem passed away, but it was the start of the Bastard Sons.”

In February 2026, the Bastard Sons cancelled a tour of Australia “due to medical advice Phil has just received”., adding: “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this is likely to cause our fans, but Phil's health will always be our number one priority.”

Doro Pesch paid tribute to the guitarist on Instagram, writing: “I'm at a loss for words. This is so sad... Phil, it was an honor to call you a friend. We will never forget you! Rest in peace!”

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