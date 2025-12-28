Best vinyl records of 2025: The rock, metal, prog and alternative albums you need in your collection

If you're just starting out on your vinyl journey or are looking to bolster your collection with some of the best albums of 2025, I've picked out a selection of records covering rock, metal, prog and alternative that have lit up the music scene over the last 12 months.

Below you'll find everything from Ghost masterpiece Skeleta to Classic Rock's album of the year, The Overview by Steven Wilson, with several other crackers in-between that'll make your record player sing.

We also have guides covering portable record players, budget turntables and record players for beginners. And, if you want to listen to your records in private, we also have a list of the best headphones for vinyl listening.